News & Notes: Jesse Minter's Update on Lamar Jackson's Ankle Injury

Minter Doesn't Expect Lingering Impact on Tyler Loop After Missed 40-Yarder

Loop kicked himself into the franchise record books with his 64-yard field goal right before halftime on Sunday, the longest make in M&T Bank Stadium history.

However, Loop missed a 40-yarder with under four minutes to play that could've put Baltimore ahead by 17 points. The Titans responded with a touchdown drive and a successful two-point conversion, which closed their deficit to six points and forced the Ravens to recover an onside kick.

Minter isn't worried about Loop's miss impacting his psyche, not after watching him make the game-winning 56-yard field goal in Week 3. Loop, long snapper Nick Moore, and holder Ryan Eckley didn't work together as smoothly as they wanted to on Loop's miss.

"I think all those guys would tell you that the operation from the snap to the hold could've been a little bit better," Minter said. "[Loop] would tell you that he should have made the kick, that he probably hit it a little bit differently. I think all three of those guys would own that.