News & Notes: Jesse Minter's Update on Lamar Jackson's Ankle Injury

Baltimore is on Lamar Jackson watch this week after he suffered an ankle injury at the end of the first half of Sunday's game.
Jackson was questionable to return in the second half and remained on the sideline for much of the game. He reportedly left M&T Bank Stadium in a protective walking boot.
After the game, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson is believed to be day-to-day.
On Monday, Head Coach Jesse Minter was asked if there were any further updates on Jackson's ankle and what his chances are of playing in Sunday night's game in Atlanta.
"I don't know the chances yet. We're still gathering a lot of information and the imaging and things like that," Minter said.
"He's just dealing with a little bit of an ankle [injury] and we'll see where that shakes out. Full trust and confidence in him that when it's ready to roll that we'll roll and go from there."
Minter was asked if it's a short- or longer-term injury.
"I really don't think it's going to be crazy long-term, but we'll see what happens," Minter replied.
If Jackson is sidelined, the Ravens would turn to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who played well in the second half of Sunday's game.
The Ravens didn't score in the second half against the Tennessee Titans, but that was partly because they chose to be more conservative with their play-calling with a big lead, and the rain was worse in the second half.
"The guys believe in him, and I think that's as important as anything," Minter said.
Minter Felt Better About Pass Rush After Watching Tape
Ethan Burke's first career sack last in the fourth quarter was the only time that Baltimore's pass rush got home against Cam Ward in Week 4. However, Minter was more pleased with the pass rush than he expected to be after reviewing the game.
The Ravens forced Ward to scramble on numerous occasions. They had 18 pressures and five quarterback hits, despite top pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger) being sidelined.
"I thought we rushed, watching the tape, better than I felt during the game," Minter said. "I don't know that we were always connected in our pass rush. We forced him to move around a lot, we got him moving his feet, we got him out of the pocket.
"I thought Nnamdi (Madubuike) rushed really well. I thought Mike Green had one of his better games rushing."
Madubuike led the Ravens with six pressures and Green was second with five.
Minter said Tennessee committed extra blockers to make it more difficult to reach Ward. The Ravens also only blitzed five times in the game.
"They gave us a ton of seven-man protections, which is a little bit different than what they had done going into the game," Minter said. "When you rush four against seven, it's going to look like what it looks like.
"Four or five times we had opportunities to sack the quarterback. We're either leaving our feet too early or not taking that extra step. I expect us to have really good days rushing the passer going forward."
Interior Defensive Line Begins to Gel
The Titans were held to 85 yards rushing and averaged 3.3 yards per carry, with Ward accounting for 27 yards rushing on scrambles.
Defensive linemen Madubuike, Travis Jones, and Calais Campbell missed significant time during training camp and the preseason but are rounding into form with more reps.
"I think it is improving, I would say," Minter said. "So that position in particular, when you are kind of working your way back into the real violent, physical reps, I think they have gotten better and better."
Madubuike made a huge play on fourth-and-goal at the two in the second quarter against the Titans, stopping Tony Pollard for no gain to give the ball back to Baltimore.
"I thought we played the run up front a lot better," Minter said. "Nnamdi brings an element in pass rush that we're going to be able to take advantage of as he gets his feet underneath him. Calais as well.
"Nnamdi made a great play on the goal line on the fourth down. I like where those guys are at, and I think they'd be the first to tell you there's another level we can reach."
Minter Doesn't Expect Lingering Impact on Tyler Loop After Missed 40-Yarder
Loop kicked himself into the franchise record books with his 64-yard field goal right before halftime on Sunday, the longest make in M&T Bank Stadium history.
However, Loop missed a 40-yarder with under four minutes to play that could've put Baltimore ahead by 17 points. The Titans responded with a touchdown drive and a successful two-point conversion, which closed their deficit to six points and forced the Ravens to recover an onside kick.
Minter isn't worried about Loop's miss impacting his psyche, not after watching him make the game-winning 56-yard field goal in Week 3. Loop, long snapper Nick Moore, and holder Ryan Eckley didn't work together as smoothly as they wanted to on Loop's miss.
"I think all those guys would tell you that the operation from the snap to the hold could've been a little bit better," Minter said. "[Loop] would tell you that he should have made the kick, that he probably hit it a little bit differently. I think all three of those guys would own that.
"In that game situation it's one that you need to make, but I don't think that based on that kick and how it went that it should shake Tyler's confidence at all."