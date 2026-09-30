News & Notes: Vega Ioane Talks About Embracing the Challenge of Playing Center

No matter how long Vega Ioane is asked to play center, he will take pride in playing the position well.

The rookie first-round pick calmly moved from right guard to center during the Ravens' Week 3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys after injuries to Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic. Taking more practice reps at center this week will benefit Ioane heading into Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

He accepts the new challenge, but he's having a busy week and won't pretend the position switch is easy.

"I didn't really have time to process, it happened fast," Ioane said. "No matter where it is, I'll never stop putting in that work. Shout out to Jovaughn, Ethan, Danny (Pinter). Those guys made it seem easy during camp.

"It's a learning process, still going through it. I've got really good coaches to help me with that. Non-stop meetings."

Ioane said he was helped by Lamar Jackson's calmness on Sunday after Gwyn and Pocic went down.

"It's not much of what he did, it's what he didn't do," Ioane said. "He said, 'Alright, let's go play ball.' He kept cool. That's a good thing for someone like me, a rookie.

"I have a full week of trying to learn center, going into it and making sure that I have my calls right with all four guys across the line, including myself. So, it is a big thing for us to have the full week."

The Ravens signed a pair of veteran interior offensive linemen to their practice squad: center Andre James and guard Kyle Hergel, who are preparing Ioane to start at center on Sunday. Head Coach Jesse Minter said he's thankful to have a rookie as flexible and talented as Ioane.

"The flexibility that he gives us now is rare, especially for a rookie," Minter said.

Minter named Andrew Vorhees and Emery Jones Jr. as possibilities to start at right guard if Ioane remains at center.

"Today, you've got Vorhees and Emery, let them duke it out a little bit," Minter said. "Vorhees has a lot of experience, he's played a lot of games, we've got a lot of confidence in him. But at the same time we feel good about Emery. We'll let that shake out."

Could Ioane stay at center for the rest of the season?