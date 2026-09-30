News & Notes: Vega Ioane Talks About Embracing the Challenge of Playing Center

No matter how long Vega Ioane is asked to play center, he will take pride in playing the position well.
The rookie first-round pick calmly moved from right guard to center during the Ravens' Week 3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys after injuries to Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic. Taking more practice reps at center this week will benefit Ioane heading into Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
He accepts the new challenge, but he's having a busy week and won't pretend the position switch is easy.
"I didn't really have time to process, it happened fast," Ioane said. "No matter where it is, I'll never stop putting in that work. Shout out to Jovaughn, Ethan, Danny (Pinter). Those guys made it seem easy during camp.
"It's a learning process, still going through it. I've got really good coaches to help me with that. Non-stop meetings."
Ioane said he was helped by Lamar Jackson's calmness on Sunday after Gwyn and Pocic went down.
"It's not much of what he did, it's what he didn't do," Ioane said. "He said, 'Alright, let's go play ball.' He kept cool. That's a good thing for someone like me, a rookie.
"I have a full week of trying to learn center, going into it and making sure that I have my calls right with all four guys across the line, including myself. So, it is a big thing for us to have the full week."
The Ravens signed a pair of veteran interior offensive linemen to their practice squad: center Andre James and guard Kyle Hergel, who are preparing Ioane to start at center on Sunday. Head Coach Jesse Minter said he's thankful to have a rookie as flexible and talented as Ioane.
"The flexibility that he gives us now is rare, especially for a rookie," Minter said.
Minter named Andrew Vorhees and Emery Jones Jr. as possibilities to start at right guard if Ioane remains at center.
"Today, you've got Vorhees and Emery, let them duke it out a little bit," Minter said. "Vorhees has a lot of experience, he's played a lot of games, we've got a lot of confidence in him. But at the same time we feel good about Emery. We'll let that shake out."
Could Ioane stay at center for the rest of the season?
"I think that's on the table," Minter said. "But I think it's however we can add to that and then work through whoever the best five are."
Derrick Henry Says 'I've Got to Be Better' in Short-Yardage Situations
While Derrick Henry continues to build a resume that ranks with the NFL's all-time great running backs, he's always striving for more. Being more effective in short yardage situations is one area he's focusing on.
Since the start of the 2025 season, Henry ranks just 70th among running backs in converting on short-yardage situations (one to three yards, minimum 15 attempts), according to NFL analytics expert Warren Sharp.
It's a trend that Henry wants to change, starting with Sunday's game against his former team.
"I look at myself as far as those situations," Henry said. "Got to have them. Can't stop thinking about them. Not saying it's living rent free in my head, but I'm my worst critic. I've got to be better. Nobody's blaming the play call. If it's called, I've got to get a yard, or got to get in the end zone."
During Sunday's 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Henry was denied in four short-yardage situations. In the first quarter, the Ravens gambled from their own 30 and lost when Henry was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1. The stalled drive set up Dallas' first touchdown.
In the fourth quarter on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Henry was hit in the backfield for a 3-yard loss. On the next drive, Henry was dropped in the backfield for a 4-yard loss on third-and-1, and earlier in the game, he was held to no gain on third-and-2.
Henry is intent on improving his short yardage success moving forward – whatever play is called, no matter how the play is blocked. No excuses.
"If somebody's not blocked or we didn't get the look that we want, we've still got to make it happen, someway, somehow," Henry said. "That's just the mindset I've got to have."
Titans Defensive Tackle Jeffery Simmons Plans to Take Direct Approach to Tackling Henry
Ravens opponents often talk about how they plan to deal with Henry. His former Titans teammate, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, vows to take a direct approach.
"Nothing changes with Derrick," Simmons said via ESPN's Turron Davenport. "He's a big back. Hit his ass. We went vs. (Cam) Skattebo last week, he tried to run people over. Derrick puts his pads on like any other RB. Much respect to Derrick but we can't overcomplicate the game, just play football."
The questionable pass interference call against cornerback Nate Wiggins late in the Dallas game could have been disastrous for the Ravens. But Wiggins responded in the best way possible, shutting down Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens on the next two throws after the penalty gave Dallas first-and-goal from the two.
First, Wiggins perfectly defended a fade route to the big-bodied Pickens. Then, Wiggins was in coverage when Dak Prescott didn't even test him and threw the ball out of bounds.
Wiggins and Pickens did plenty talking during the game, but Wiggins got the last word.
"I play cornerback, I've got to put stuff out of mind all the time," Wiggins said.
Minter was impressed with Wiggins' composure.
"His response to that is what we're looking for," Minter said. "The next play and he covers the heck out of the fade route on maybe one of the best fade runners in the whole league. That's what we're looking for."