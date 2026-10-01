News & Notes: Zay Flowers Feels His Hamstring Injury Is Behind Him

How the Ravens Plan to Help Vega Ioane

Rookie Vega Ioane is expected to make his first start at center in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, a move necessitated by the Ravens losing three centers to injury. Ioane has been doing extra work to get ready, and Doyle is looking for the entire offense to rally around the first-round rookie.

"My message to the players was, we're going with a guy who's never really played center at a high level," Doyle said. "Everybody else has to lift their communication, their level of play.

"We all are responsible to cover for where the shortcomings are. Whether that's Lamar (Jackson), whether that's myself being able to ask him to do things he can handle, or the rest of the players elevating their play. We all have a hand in picking each other up."

Ioane made an impressive transition during Baltimore's victory over the Dallas Cowboys, moving from guard to center after Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic left the game. However, this week is the first time Ioane has taken regular practice reps at center.

He's also going against one of the NFL's best interior defensive linemen in Titans four-time Pro Bowler Jeffery Simmons, who is coming off a game in which he logged a career-high 10 tackles, one sack, and two quarterback hits.

Veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) has returned to practice this week after not playing against Dallas, and his experience always helps the entire offensive line. Doyle said players and coaching staff are putting in the extra work necessary to help Ioane prepare.