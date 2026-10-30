News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says Ravens' 'Urgency Is Extremely High'

Sitting at 4-3, the Ravens are at the bottom of the AFC North standings after Lamar Jackson was sidelined for three games by an ankle injury.

Baltimore is coming off back-to-back losses to its division rivals and surrendered 35 unanswered points to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday in M&T Bank Stadium.

Great news came Friday when it was announced that Jackson will return to game action in Buffalo, and Jackson knows how important it is to beat the Bills (5-1) on Sunday.

"The sense of urgency is extremely high," Jackson said. "The divisional game didn't go the way we wanted to last week, [but] guys have just been hitting the ground running, just trying to get back to where we should be in all phases: special teams, defense and offense."

Minter called on leaders to step up this week, and they have answered the call. Jackson said his message to teammates has remained the same.