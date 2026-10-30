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News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says Ravens' 'Urgency Is Extremely High'

Oct 30, 2026 at 03:18 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Sitting at 4-3, the Ravens are at the bottom of the AFC North standings after Lamar Jackson was sidelined for three games by an ankle injury.

Baltimore is coming off back-to-back losses to its division rivals and surrendered 35 unanswered points to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday in M&T Bank Stadium.

Great news came Friday when it was announced that Jackson will return to game action in Buffalo, and Jackson knows how important it is to beat the Bills (5-1) on Sunday.

"The sense of urgency is extremely high," Jackson said. "The divisional game didn't go the way we wanted to last week, [but] guys have just been hitting the ground running, just trying to get back to where we should be in all phases: special teams, defense and offense."

Minter called on leaders to step up this week, and they have answered the call. Jackson said his message to teammates has remained the same.

"Pretty much what I've been saying the whole time – everybody do their job," Jackson said. "We are all getting paid to play this game. We are all getting paid to go out there and perform. So, if we are all doing our job, no telling how the outcome will be."

Jackson Questions Those Questioning Him

As always with Jackson, there are lots of opinions out there.

Some pundits have questioned why Jackson didn't play sooner. He was a limited participant all last week in practice and then ruled out on Saturday.

Jackson said he woke up Saturday with swelling in his ankle, and the Ravens ruled him out later that day.

"I woke up [and] my ankle was swollen, so that pretty much just did it right there," Jackson said. "The swelling [was] getting back into it. I feel like it would have been hard for me to make a decision on the day of the game with that happening, reoccurring, so that's what it was."

For those questioning Jackson's willingness to play through injuries, he said he's still experiencing pain in his ankle when he tries to cut but said it's "bearable" now, as opposed to last week.

Asked what he would say to people who may have second-guessed whether he plays injured, Jackson had a simple response.

"Why would you second-guess me?" Jackson said.

Jackson 'Can't Be a Crutch' for Ravens

Minter said Jackson's return is obviously a "jolt" the team is excited about. But Jackson can't solve all the issues that have led to losses the past couple weeks.

"There doesn't need to be like this 'crutch' of Lamar, even though we know how great of a player he is," Minter said.

"So, it's finding that balance. I thought 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] over the last three games put us in position to be successful in a majority of those games, just looking back at it. So, credit to him, but again, exciting certainly to have Lamar back."

Baltimore's run game has struggled the past couple weeks. Derrick Henry pointed at himself first and foremost, but Jackson's return should help. Henry has averaged 4.5 yards per carry with Jackson the field and 3.3 yards per carry without him.

Jackson Feels Minter Is 'Doing a Great Job'

After back-to-back losses for the first time in his tenure, Minter said he is "happy and proud" of the way the Ravens responded this week with their preparation and work.

Jackson has been impressed with what he's seen from his rookie head coach as well.

"I feel like Coach is doing a great job," Jackson said.

"We are 4-3 right now. Last year we were 1-5, so I feel like you should have an upside to look at instead of just dwelling on, 'You guys just lost two in a row.' It's like, we won, too. We have won games, too. We are better than we were last year. We just have to keep focusing on the day of, not what's going on [in the] past tense."

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