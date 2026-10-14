News & Notes: Marlon Humphrey Says Todd Monken Will Want to 'Kick Our Tails'

The Ravens know Todd Monken and have no doubt he will be fired up to face Baltimore on Sunday.

Monken has energized the Cleveland Browns (3-2) in his first year as head coach after three seasons as Baltimore's offensive coordinator. The 60-year-old Monken maintains close relationships with some Ravens players and coaches, but now, he's an AFC North rival.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Monken will have no problem making that transition.

"He was probably one of my favorite coaches of all time," Humphrey said. "If I know Todd the way I think I know Todd, he will want to kick our tails."

Monken comes from a coaching family, something he has in common with Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter. As the Ravens' defensive play caller, Minter will match wits with Monken, who is the Browns' offensive play caller. They've known each other for years, and Minter isn't surprised to see Monken off to a good start in his first NFL head coaching job.

"Todd's a great offensive play caller, he's been a successful head coach at the college level, he's done a really good job the first part of the season. A guy I've got a ton of respect for," Minter said.

"It's a division opponent, so our players know their players. It's going to be a really well-coached team. They have a great defense. We're just excited for the challenge."

Monken knows the Ravens' offensive players intimately while Baltimore's defensive players know what Monken likes too. Does either team have an advantage?