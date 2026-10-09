News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Says Starting Again Feels Like 'Riding a Bike'

The last time the Ravens faced the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, Tyler Huntley was also Baltimore's starter.
It felt a lot different then. It was Christmas Eve and the coldest game in M&T Bank Stadium history when Huntley helped the Ravens to a 17-9 victory that secured their playoff spot
On Sunday night, the game will be in Atlanta, and Huntley will be trying to keep the Ravens' momentum rolling with a third straight win, this time on the Sunday Night Football national stage.
But for Huntley, stepping in to relieve a hobbled Lamar Jackson (ankle) is nothing new at all. It will be Huntley's 17th regular-season start – a full NFL season's worth – and he's had all week to prepare as if he's the starter.
"It's just like riding a bike," Huntley said. "If you just ride a bike one day, you are not going to feel too comfortable if you come back Wednesday and try to drive. You do it every day, you feel more comfortable every time you are out there."
Asked if the training wheels are off, Huntley smiled and said, "Yes, definitely."
Huntley was under center for arguably the Ravens' two best wins last season against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, two teams that went to the playoffs.
Can Huntley win a road game against a tough opponent? He's done it before, which is why the Ravens re-signed him to a two-year contract this offseason.
The Falcons' defense ranks first in rush defense (48.3 yards per game) but 30th against the pass (264.8). Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle has a gameplan suited just for Huntley, who was told on Friday that he would indeed be the starter.
"They are obviously different players, and [Lamar] is, like I have said before, he is one of one," Head Coach Jesse Minter said.
"But it is also the Ravens offense, and what we do, build around the playmakers that we have, the offensive line that we have, the running game that we have and the weapons that we have. 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] has done a great job this week, and we have operated at a high level, and I expect him to play really well."
Ja'Kobi Lane Is 'Doing Really Well' As Potential Return Approaches
Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane will be eligible to return to game action next week against the Cleveland Browns after landing on injured reserve after Week 1 with a wrist injury.
Lane had surgery to repair the wrist and will miss his fourth game this Sunday against the Falcons. While four games is the minimum stay on IR, it remains to be seen whether he'll need longer to return.
"I think [Lane] is doing really well," Minter said. "[He's] another guy [where] the mindset that he has attacked this thing with has been really impressive. He has put himself in a great position to be ready to roll when the time permits."
Lane lit up Ravens training camp and the preseason and looked to be in line for a big role in the offense. He caught a touchdown pass in his NFL debut in Indianapolis, but it was called back because of a holding penalty.
Nick Vannett Is Ready for a Familiar Role
The Ravens brought veteran tight end Nick Vannett on the practice squad to be a backup blocking tight end, knowing it was a key position in Doyle's scheme.
With Durham Smythe (Achilles) landing on injured reserve, Vannett's time is here, and the 11-year veteran was moved up to the 53-man roster this week.
"I've embraced that role that I'm going to be the best blocking tight end I can be," Vannett said. "It's just an attitude thing, it's a mentality. It's coming off the ball with force and willingness to go dominate. That's what I embrace and that's what's allowed me to play as long as I have. So I'm going to keep doing it."
Zion Young Evaluates His First Four Games
Rookie outside linebacker Zion Young is one of several Ravens from Atlanta, as he grew up there and was friends with cornerback Nate Wiggins.
Young has only been inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium one other time, and it was as a fan to watch the Falcons play the Los Angeles Rams last Dec. 29, a game the Falcons won, 27-24.
Going back as a player this time, Young can't wait to hit the field.
"I'm excited," he said. "I'm looking to fly around."
The Ravens' second-round pick has seen a higher snap share in each of the Ravens' four games so far this season. He played 39% of the defensive snaps last week against the Tennessee Titans and has eight tackles on the year.
"I think it's going smooth," Young said. "I'm right where I want to be."