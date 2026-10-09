 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Says Starting Again Feels Like 'Riding a Bike'

Oct 09, 2026 at 03:37 PM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Tyler Huntley
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley

The last time the Ravens faced the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, Tyler Huntley was also Baltimore's starter.

It felt a lot different then. It was Christmas Eve and the coldest game in M&T Bank Stadium history when Huntley helped the Ravens to a 17-9 victory that secured their playoff spot

On Sunday night, the game will be in Atlanta, and Huntley will be trying to keep the Ravens' momentum rolling with a third straight win, this time on the Sunday Night Football national stage.

But for Huntley, stepping in to relieve a hobbled Lamar Jackson (ankle) is nothing new at all. It will be Huntley's 17th regular-season start – a full NFL season's worth – and he's had all week to prepare as if he's the starter.

"It's just like riding a bike," Huntley said. "If you just ride a bike one day, you are not going to feel too comfortable if you come back Wednesday and try to drive. You do it every day, you feel more comfortable every time you are out there."

Asked if the training wheels are off, Huntley smiled and said, "Yes, definitely."

Huntley was under center for arguably the Ravens' two best wins last season against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, two teams that went to the playoffs.

Can Huntley win a road game against a tough opponent? He's done it before, which is why the Ravens re-signed him to a two-year contract this offseason.

The Falcons' defense ranks first in rush defense (48.3 yards per game) but 30th against the pass (264.8). Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle has a gameplan suited just for Huntley, who was told on Friday that he would indeed be the starter.

"They are obviously different players, and [Lamar] is, like I have said before, he is one of one," Head Coach Jesse Minter said.

"But it is also the Ravens offense, and what we do, build around the playmakers that we have, the offensive line that we have, the running game that we have and the weapons that we have. 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] has done a great job this week, and we have operated at a high level, and I expect him to play really well."

Ja'Kobi Lane Is 'Doing Really Well' As Potential Return Approaches

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane will be eligible to return to game action next week against the Cleveland Browns after landing on injured reserve after Week 1 with a wrist injury.

Lane had surgery to repair the wrist and will miss his fourth game this Sunday against the Falcons. While four games is the minimum stay on IR, it remains to be seen whether he'll need longer to return.

"I think [Lane] is doing really well," Minter said. "[He's] another guy [where] the mindset that he has attacked this thing with has been really impressive. He has put himself in a great position to be ready to roll when the time permits."

Lane lit up Ravens training camp and the preseason and looked to be in line for a big role in the offense. He caught a touchdown pass in his NFL debut in Indianapolis, but it was called back because of a holding penalty.

Nick Vannett Is Ready for a Familiar Role

The Ravens brought veteran tight end Nick Vannett on the practice squad to be a backup blocking tight end, knowing it was a key position in Doyle's scheme.

With Durham Smythe (Achilles) landing on injured reserve, Vannett's time is here, and the 11-year veteran was moved up to the 53-man roster this week.

"I've embraced that role that I'm going to be the best blocking tight end I can be," Vannett said. "It's just an attitude thing, it's a mentality. It's coming off the ball with force and willingness to go dominate. That's what I embrace and that's what's allowed me to play as long as I have. So I'm going to keep doing it."

Zion Young Evaluates His First Four Games

Rookie outside linebacker Zion Young is one of several Ravens from Atlanta, as he grew up there and was friends with cornerback Nate Wiggins.

Young has only been inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium one other time, and it was as a fan to watch the Falcons play the Los Angeles Rams last Dec. 29, a game the Falcons won, 27-24.

Going back as a player this time, Young can't wait to hit the field.

"I'm excited," he said. "I'm looking to fly around."

The Ravens' second-round pick has seen a higher snap share in each of the Ravens' four games so far this season. He played 39% of the defensive snaps last week against the Tennessee Titans and has eight tackles on the year.

"I think it's going smooth," Young said. "I'm right where I want to be."

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Declan Doyle And Ravens Teammates Have Confidence in Tyler Huntley

Derrick Henry gives props to Bijan Robinson as the NFL's best running back right now. Dwayne Ledford looks forward to coaching newly acquired center Cam Jurgens.

news

News & Notes: Cam Jurgens's Debut Expected to Be Delayed; Jesse Minter and Vega Ioane React to Trade

The Ravens don't expect Jurgens to make his Ravens debut Sunday. Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton excited for Atlanta homecoming. How Ravens are handling the league-wide surge in penalties.

news

News & Notes: Jesse Minter's Update on Lamar Jackson's Ankle Injury

Jesse Minter felt better about the pass rush after watching the tape. Ravens' defensive line is improving. Minter explains what happened on missed field goal.

news

News & Notes: Mike Green Feels It's Time to Show His Growth

Andrew Vorhees feels ready to step back in to a starting role. Browns lose a top defender for weeks. Ravens host childhood cancer fighters.

news

News & Notes: Zay Flowers Feels His Hamstring Injury Is Behind Him

The Ravens are looking for more defensive 'connectivity.' How Baltimore plans to help Vega Ioane. Declan Doyle shares his outlook on the quarterback sneak.

news

News & Notes: Vega Ioane Is Embracing the Challenge of Playing Center

Derrick Henry is determined to have more success with short-yardage carries. Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons outlines approach to tackling Henry, his former teammate. How Nate Wiggins bounced back after a late flag for pass interference in Week 3.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Lose Two Centers to Long-Term Injuries

Vega Ioane is in line to continue playing center after two offensive linemen were injured during Sunday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Feel Good After Long Flight to Brazil

The Ravens spent time in the pool to help their legs recover. Will Lamar Jackson test the Cowboys' defense by running more? Baltimore feels ready to adjust to the field conditions at Maracanã Stadium. The Ravens are excited to see how fans react to NFL football on Sunday.

news

News & Notes: Declan Doyle Explains Aggressive Play Call, Derrick Henry Usage

Anthony Weaver is keeping a close eye on the Ravens' defensive vibes. Devontez Walker can earn more snaps. Ravens' kickoff coverage needs to be sharp Sunday vs. Cowboys' Pro Bowl returner.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson, Ravens Preparing for a 'Business Trip' to Brazil

How the Ravens will handle the 10-hour flight from Baltimore to Rio de Janeiro. Players speak about field conditions in Brazil.

news

News & Notes: 'No Concerns' About Rio Field Conditions, Ravens' Travel Plans Set

Jesse Minter gives encouraging injury updates. Cleaning up penalties is a 'major emphasis.' Trenton Simpson gets 'major kudos.'

Advertising