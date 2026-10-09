News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Says Starting Again Feels Like 'Riding a Bike'

The last time the Ravens faced the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, Tyler Huntley was also Baltimore's starter.

It felt a lot different then. It was Christmas Eve and the coldest game in M&T Bank Stadium history when Huntley helped the Ravens to a 17-9 victory that secured their playoff spot

On Sunday night, the game will be in Atlanta, and Huntley will be trying to keep the Ravens' momentum rolling with a third straight win, this time on the Sunday Night Football national stage.

But for Huntley, stepping in to relieve a hobbled Lamar Jackson (ankle) is nothing new at all. It will be Huntley's 17th regular-season start – a full NFL season's worth – and he's had all week to prepare as if he's the starter.

"It's just like riding a bike," Huntley said. "If you just ride a bike one day, you are not going to feel too comfortable if you come back Wednesday and try to drive. You do it every day, you feel more comfortable every time you are out there."

Asked if the training wheels are off, Huntley smiled and said, "Yes, definitely."

Huntley was under center for arguably the Ravens' two best wins last season against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, two teams that went to the playoffs.

Can Huntley win a road game against a tough opponent? He's done it before, which is why the Ravens re-signed him to a two-year contract this offseason.

The Falcons' defense ranks first in rush defense (48.3 yards per game) but 30th against the pass (264.8). Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle has a gameplan suited just for Huntley, who was told on Friday that he would indeed be the starter.

"They are obviously different players, and [Lamar] is, like I have said before, he is one of one," Head Coach Jesse Minter said.