News & Notes: Injury Updates on Lamar Jackson and Several Teammates

Lamar Jackson's ankle continues to improve, Head Coach Jesse Minter said Monday.

However, Minter said he was uncertain if Jackson will participate on Wednesday when the Ravens resume practice.

"He's definitely doing better. Wednesday, I'm not sure about exactly how that practice will look," Minter said. "To Lamar's credit, he's doing everything he can to get back out there. I think we'll know more by the middle of the week."

Minter said it was possible that outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger), and rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane could return to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Hendrickson has missed the last two games, while Lane is eligible to come off injured reserve after missing the past four games. Lane was the star of training camp and preseason before suffering a wrist injury in Week 1.

"I think both those guys have put themselves in a real position," Minter said. "I think Trey will be chomping at the bit to be ready to roll this week.

"Ja'Kobi's done a really good job. When you're on IR, how much can you do physically to be ready to play that first week back? He's in a real good place from a conditioning standpoint. We'll see how that shakes out on Wednesday, but I feel pretty good about both of those guys."

New center Cam Jurgens could also make his Ravens debut in Cleveland. Minter said he's in the "finishing stages" of concussion protocol, which held him out last week after being traded to Baltimore.