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News & Notes: Injury Updates on Lamar Jackson and Several Teammates

Oct 12, 2026 at 05:19 PM
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by Clifton Brown & Ryan Mink
QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's ankle continues to improve, Head Coach Jesse Minter said Monday.

However, Minter said he was uncertain if Jackson will participate on Wednesday when the Ravens resume practice.

"He's definitely doing better. Wednesday, I'm not sure about exactly how that practice will look," Minter said. "To Lamar's credit, he's doing everything he can to get back out there. I think we'll know more by the middle of the week."

Minter said it was possible that outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger), and rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane could return to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Hendrickson has missed the last two games, while Lane is eligible to come off injured reserve after missing the past four games. Lane was the star of training camp and preseason before suffering a wrist injury in Week 1.

"I think both those guys have put themselves in a real position," Minter said. "I think Trey will be chomping at the bit to be ready to roll this week.

"Ja'Kobi's done a really good job. When you're on IR, how much can you do physically to be ready to play that first week back? He's in a real good place from a conditioning standpoint. We'll see how that shakes out on Wednesday, but I feel pretty good about both of those guys."

New center Cam Jurgens could also make his Ravens debut in Cleveland. Minter said he's in the "finishing stages" of concussion protocol, which held him out last week after being traded to Baltimore.

"He has done a good job over the time [he has been here] quickly of trying to learn things and study things and be ready to go when he is ready," Minter said. "So, we look forward to knowing a little bit more about that on Wednesday, but I think the signs point in a good direction for Cam to be ready to play."

Improving Third Down Defense Remains Point of Emphasis

An overall strong defensive performance against the Atlanta Falcons was almost ruined by the Ravens' inability to get off the field on third down. The Falcons converted nine of 17 third-down attempts, including several occasions when they faced third-and-10 or longer.

"It's really unfortunate, because I thought we definitely played our best game of normal down, first and second down defense against a really challenging running game and offense," Minter said. "I thought we dominated first and second down. We ended up in so many advantageous or what should be advantageous third down opportunities."

Minter took some of the responsibility as the defensive play caller and said third down defense would be a point of emphasis.

"It's a combination of a lot of things," Minter said. "It's calls reacting to what happened on plays before. It's a little bit of miscommunication, a little bit of missed execution, hearing a call differently than what the call was.

"I told the defensive staff I've felt the defense was improving the last couple weeks of practice. We played really physical, we stopped the run often times with two high safeties. I was proud of the front and run defense. We'll look at what we're doing, first of all with me and the staff. That's going to be a major focal point."

Mike Green Is Gaining Momentum

Second-year outside linebacker Mike Green had another active game with a sack, two quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. used his mobility to escape on several occasions, but Green is adding moves to his rushing repertoire and playing with a non-stop motor.

Green also made his presence felt defending the run against Atlanta, bench pressing Falcons veteran left tackle Jake Matthews to drop star running back Bijan Robinson for a loss.

"I feel like the last couple games he's taken major steps toward playing the way I think he's capable of playing," Minter said. "He's capable of being a really good player in this league. Sometimes it takes having a little bit of success and your confidence grows."

Vega Ioane Has Done a 'Remarkable' Job at Center

Vega Ioane will go back to right guard when Jurgens is ready to play, but it's worth looking back on what the first-round rookie accomplished the past three games.

Ioane stepped into an emergency situation in Brazil during the Ravens' comeback win, then started the past two games at center, helping to pave the way up front for two more wins.

Ioane was the Ravens' highest-graded offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus in his first start at center versus the Tennessee Titans and again against the Falcons.

"I mean, it's remarkable," Minter said. "I don't know who votes for Rookie of the Year and all that stuff, and it is really, really early in the season, but he is a very impactful rookie for our team that has done things that I do not know that any rookies have ever done."

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