News & Notes: Declan Doyle Maintains Confidence in Mark Andrews

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle said he never considered reducing Mark Andrews' targets despite his rugged start against the Atlanta Falcons.

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end dropped a potential touchdown pass on Baltimore's opening drive and saw his first-quarter fumble returned for a touchdown.

However, Andrews eventually made four catches for 28 yards, including a pair of first-down grabs in overtime. As the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, Andrews has earned plenty of trust among teammates and his first-year coordinator. Doyle said he didn't hesitate going back to Andrews.

"I think it depends on the player," Doyle said. "Mark is somebody I feel like is very resilient. Regardless of what's going on, I don't feel like what's happening right now is going to impact the next play. I don't really have an issue going back to him.

"He embodies what it means to be a Raven, the way he works every day, the way he leads that group. We love Mark, we trust Mark."

Doyle said Andrews took accountability immediately after the game, another trait that Doyle admires.

"After the game, nobody's harder on him than himself," Doyle said. "We come in the locker room and he's like, 'Man, I've got to be a lot better." I've got to be better, too. We all do. We look at the tape and figure it out and we keep moving forward. He's a big part of our offense. We trust him, we love him being here. We'll keep working."