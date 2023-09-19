Presented by

John Simpson Had to Take Other Transportation to Cincy After Son's Birth

Sep 19, 2023 at 12:04 PM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Cherigo

Social Media Manager/Digital Host

091923socialight
OL John Simpson

One of the biggest headlines of Week 2 was that the Ravens would be without two key starters on the offensive line, center Tyler Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

What fans didn't know was that the team was almost without starting left guard John Simpson.

Simpson missed practice earlier in the week with what Head Coach John Harbaugh had described as a "positive family matter." Saturday, Simpson awaited the birth of his first child, a boy, and thus missed the team's chartered flight to Cincinnati. One commercial flight later, Simpson made it to Paycor Stadium as a new dad.

Not only did the offensive line receive Harbaugh's lion spike after the game, Simpson's newborn son received an honorary game ball.

Related Content

news

Roquan Smith Has Brought Connect 4 Battles to Ravens

Roquan Smith's competitive nature doesn't just come out on the football field, but also in playing table games.
news

Justin Tucker, Ray Lewis 'Audition' to Join 'Manningcast'

Ravens legend Ray Lewis and kicker Justin Tucker auditioned to be the third host in Peyton and Eli Manning's "Manningcast."
news

SociaLight: Kid Ravens Fan Is Staying Strong at Bills Training Camp

A young Ravens fan stood out amongst his Buffalo Bills-loving family at the team's training camp practice.
news

SociaLight: Watch Kids Freak Out After High-Fiving Lamar Jackson

A group of kids from the RISE youth football program couldn't believe they got a high-five from Lamar Jackson.
news

SociaLight: Drake Brings 'My Quarterback' Lamar Jackson on Stage 

Drake's It's All A Blur tour rolled through D.C. and the longtime Lamar Jackson fan had to show love to "my quarterback."
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers Work Out Together

The veteran is wasting no time sharing his advice with the rookie.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers Build Chemistry in South Florida Workouts

The quarterback and rookie wide receiver duo hit the sand for a joint workout in South Florida.
news

SociaLight: Odell Beckham Jr. Golfs with DJ Khaled 

Odell Beckham Jr. met up with celebrity producer and rapper DJ Khaled for a round of golf.
news

SociaLight: Trenton Simpson Throws Out First Pitch As Ravens-Orioles Show Love

The rookie linebacker is adjusting well to life in his new city and the Ravens-Orioles love continues.
news

SociaLight: Roquan Smith Is on USO Tour in Japan

Roquan Smith is touring military bases in Japan alongside New Orleans Saints safety Jonathan Abram.
news

SociaLight: Roquan Smith Throws First Pitch at Orioles Game

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith met Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and catcher Adley Rutschman before throwing out the first pitch. 
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising