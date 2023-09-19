John Simpson Had to Take Other Transportation to Cincy After Son's Birth

One of the biggest headlines of Week 2 was that the Ravens would be without two key starters on the offensive line, center Tyler Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
What fans didn't know was that the team was almost without starting left guard John Simpson.
Simpson missed practice earlier in the week with what Head Coach John Harbaugh had described as a "positive family matter." Saturday, Simpson awaited the birth of his first child, a boy, and thus missed the team's chartered flight to Cincinnati. One commercial flight later, Simpson made it to Paycor Stadium as a new dad.