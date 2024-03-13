 Skip to main content
SociaLight: Derrick Henry Plans to Take Jimmy's Seafood Up on 'Free Crabcakes for Life' Offer

Mar 13, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Cherigo

Social Media Manager/Digital Host

From left: Jimmy's Seafood Crab Cake, RB Derrick Henry
Via @JimmysSeafood / Wade Payne/X (formerly Twitter) / AP Photo
From left: Jimmy's Seafood Crab Cake, RB Derrick Henry

It wouldn't be a free agency frenzy without Baltimore restaurant Jimmy's Seafood putting a tasty offer on the table for top talent. 

The latest subject of their crabbing recruitment was free agent running back Derrick Henry. Social media sleuths spotted an early sign before news of his reported deal with the Ravens had broken.

Henry confirmed he would accept.

"Good Morning Football" also took note of the "free crab cakes for life" offer.

Previous recipients include former Ravens receivers Steve Smith Sr., Michael Crabtree and Jeremy Maclin.

