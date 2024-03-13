SociaLight: Derrick Henry Plans to Take Jimmy's Seafood Up on 'Free Crabcakes for Life' Offer

It wouldn't be a free agency frenzy without Baltimore restaurant Jimmy's Seafood putting a tasty offer on the table for top talent.
The latest subject of their crabbing recruitment was free agent running back Derrick Henry. Social media sleuths spotted an early sign before news of his reported deal with the Ravens had broken.
Henry confirmed he would accept.
"Good Morning Football" also took note of the "free crab cakes for life" offer.
Previous recipients include former Ravens receivers Steve Smith Sr., Michael Crabtree and Jeremy Maclin.