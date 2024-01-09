Presented by

John Harbaugh Celebrates His Brother's National Championship With Michigan

Jan 08, 2024 at 09:27 PM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Cherigo

From left: University of Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

Ravens fans know all about the heralded Harbaugh coaching brothers, as John and Jim's NFL teams crossed paths in historic Super Bowl XLVII, dubbed "The Harbaugh Bowl."

But Monday night, the brothers were on the same sideline as John was in Houston to support Jim and the Michigan Wolverines in the college football National Championship against Washington.

Michigan claimed its first national championship in 26 years with a 34-13 victory and John (and the rest of the Harbaugh family) was there in celebration.

"Personally, I can now sit at the big person's table in the family," Jim joked after the game. "They won't keep me over there at the little table anymore. My dad, Jack Harbaugh, won a national championship and my brother won a Super Bowl. It's good to be at the big person's table from now on."

John was accompanied by General Manager Eric DeCosta, Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome and Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald, who was the Wolverines' defensive coordinator in 2021.

The ESPN broadcast reported that the group's plane was delayed by the weather in Houston and forced to divert to Austin. The broadcast showed John seemingly arriving on the sidelines, catching Jim by surprise.

The squad weighed in with their picks for the game earlier this week and John naturally voiced his support.

