SociaLight: Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith Plan Matching Cowboy Outfits

It's Halloween season at the Castle and the Ravens have begun brainstorming their costumes for this year.
Patrick Queen decided to go with a cowboy costume this year, which times up perfectly with a trip to Arizona just before Halloween. When his delivery came in with extra cowboy hats, it was only right that fellow linebacker Roquan Smith join him with a coordinated fit. Queen delivered the hat to Smith in the locker room Thursday.
"We're going to be well dressed Sunday," Queen said after practice Thursday. "I actually had to bribe him a little bit to get him to wear a cowboy hat to the game Sunday so I'll see what kind of fit he wears and I'll give him a good rating."
Queen convinced another player to join in on the cowboy look for Sunday's game in Arizona, but he's keeping it a secret for now.