Presented by

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Wants the Damn Rug 😂

Nov 09, 2023 at 04:41 PM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Cherigo

Social Media Manager/Digital Host

11923socialight
A fan holds a Lamar Jackson rug.

We always get some good laughs when quarterback Lamar Jackson is mic'd up, and this season's "Wired" of the Ravens' Week 9 rout of the Seahawks was no different. 

One of the best moments from his mic'ing was when Ravens equipment coordinator, Jordan Brown, pointed out a fan who had made an elaborate rug of Jackson in the stands. Jackson responded, "I want that damn carpet."

Jackson confirmed Thursday that he did indeed get the rug and put it in his bedroom. He said it is, confirmed, not weird to step on himself.

Gordon, the creator, shared an epic selfie with John Harbaugh from the game and said on his Instagram account that he's creating a carpet for wide receiver Zay Flowers next.

Related Content

news

SociaLight: Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith Plan Matching Cowboy Outfits

The inside linebacker duo will debut their Halloween costumes Sunday when they face the Arizona Cardinals.
news

SociaLight: Lil Wayne 'Weezy F Baby and the F is for Fly Like a Raven'

Rapper Lil Wayne took note of the Ravens' filling in the blank to his iconic lyrics. 
news

John Simpson Had to Take Other Transportation to Cincy After Son's Birth

Left guard John Simpson had two big life events in one week: the birth of his first child and a divisional win against the Bengals.
news

Roquan Smith Has Brought Connect 4 Battles to Ravens

Roquan Smith's competitive nature doesn't just come out on the football field, but also in playing table games.
news

Justin Tucker, Ray Lewis 'Audition' to Join 'Manningcast'

Ravens legend Ray Lewis and kicker Justin Tucker auditioned to be the third host in Peyton and Eli Manning's "Manningcast."
news

SociaLight: Kid Ravens Fan Is Staying Strong at Bills Training Camp

A young Ravens fan stood out amongst his Buffalo Bills-loving family at the team's training camp practice.
news

SociaLight: Watch Kids Freak Out After High-Fiving Lamar Jackson

A group of kids from the RISE youth football program couldn't believe they got a high-five from Lamar Jackson.
news

SociaLight: Drake Brings 'My Quarterback' Lamar Jackson on Stage 

Drake's It's All A Blur tour rolled through D.C. and the longtime Lamar Jackson fan had to show love to "my quarterback."
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers Work Out Together

The veteran is wasting no time sharing his advice with the rookie.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers Build Chemistry in South Florida Workouts

The quarterback and rookie wide receiver duo hit the sand for a joint workout in South Florida.
news

SociaLight: Odell Beckham Jr. Golfs with DJ Khaled 

Odell Beckham Jr. met up with celebrity producer and rapper DJ Khaled for a round of golf.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising