SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Wants the Damn Rug 😂

We always get some good laughs when quarterback Lamar Jackson is mic'd up, and this season's "Wired" of the Ravens' Week 9 rout of the Seahawks was no different.
One of the best moments from his mic'ing was when Ravens equipment coordinator, Jordan Brown, pointed out a fan who had made an elaborate rug of Jackson in the stands. Jackson responded, "I want that damn carpet."
Jackson confirmed Thursday that he did indeed get the rug and put it in his bedroom. He said it is, confirmed, not weird to step on himself.
Gordon, the creator, shared an epic selfie with John Harbaugh from the game and said on his Instagram account that he's creating a carpet for wide receiver Zay Flowers next.