SociaLight: Patrick Queen Shoots His Shot With Dua Lipa

Dec 13, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Cherigo

Social Media Manager/Digital Host

Shawn Hubbard / Jordan Strauss/Baltimore Ravens Photos / AP Photo
From left: ILB Patrick Queen, Dua Lipa

First, there was Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. Then, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. If Patrick Queen has his way, the next celebrity and NFL couple will be PQ and singer Dua Lipa.

Seemingly inspired by Kelce shooting his shot with Swift on his podcast and social media, Queen took to X to make his move.

Teammates Marlon Humphrey and Roquan Smith are also playing wingman, pleading his case on Marlon's podcast. Marlon suggested a dinner at the "Rusty Scupper" or as Marlon called it, "Scrapper."

Even the "Inside the NFL" crew, including Ryan Clark and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, are encouraging him to take his shot.

Here's hoping Dua Lipa takes him up on his offer. We love love!

