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Derrick Henry Broke Out the Receipts After Ravens' Win in Atlanta

Oct 12, 2026 at 12:10 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

RB Derrick Henry
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry broke out the receipts after the Ravens' overtime win in Atlanta.

Not many pundits thought the Ravens would beat the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on "Sunday Night Football" without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was out with an ankle injury.

Henry kept saying leading up to the game that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley had proven himself to be a winner before, helping the Ravens deliver two wins last season, including a primetime game in Green Bay. But a lot of folks didn't think he could do it again.

After Huntley led back-to-back touchdown drives at the end of regulation and overtime to lift the Ravens to a 30-23 victory, Henry called out the doubters.

"I do want to say, I saw a post on Instagram [from the] Baltimore Sun," Henry said. "Was not a lot of y'all picking us to win, too, and you [were] one of them. I couldn't wait for this moment. I am going to go back and look, because I saved it."

Here were the picks:

Another reporter from The Baltimore Banner, Jonas Shaffer, told Henry that he did pick the Ravens to win. Shaffer predicted a 24-23 Ravens victory, but was the only believer on his staff.

"That is why I tread lightly because I didn't know for sure, but I know it was you [pointing at The Sun reporter]," Henry said with a laugh.

Huntley completed 11 straight passes over the Ravens' final two scoring drives and snuck into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. He has now won six games as a Ravens starter during his career, proving once again how much he can be trusted.

Henry was asked what gives him so much confidence about Huntley.

"I mean, I am with him every day. I see him in practice. I see how he works, so it is not any different for us," Henry said.

"We know 'Snoop' is going to go out there and do his thing. I think he is constantly showing that, so we were ready to roll. I have been messing with him all week. I was like, 'I want to see 2025 Green Bay Snoop.' We [were] laughing about it. He told me it is 2026. I won't mention 2025 no more. He got it."

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