Derrick Henry Broke Out the Receipts After Ravens' Win in Atlanta

Another reporter from The Baltimore Banner, Jonas Shaffer, told Henry that he did pick the Ravens to win. Shaffer predicted a 24-23 Ravens victory, but was the only believer on his staff.

"That is why I tread lightly because I didn't know for sure, but I know it was you [pointing at The Sun reporter]," Henry said with a laugh.

Huntley completed 11 straight passes over the Ravens' final two scoring drives and snuck into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. He has now won six games as a Ravens starter during his career, proving once again how much he can be trusted.

Henry was asked what gives him so much confidence about Huntley.

"I mean, I am with him every day. I see him in practice. I see how he works, so it is not any different for us," Henry said.