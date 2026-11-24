Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is on pace for the least productive season of his eight-year career, and his ejection during Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles added to his struggles.
Metcalf will not be suspended, the NFL said Monday, but the league is reviewing his actions after an altercation with Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. Pittsburgh Head Coach Mike McCarthy said officials told him Metcalf was ejected for poking DeJean in the eye. Television footage showed Metcalf appearing to reach into DeJean's facemask.
Metcalf, who could be fined, denied on Monday that he tried to poke DeJean's eye.
"I was just telling him, stop pushing me," Metcalf said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "That's all I said."
However, there's no denying that Metcalf (36 catches, 434 yards, two touchdowns) is having a tough season. He was ejected in the third quarter on Sunday after making just one catch for two yards. Metcalf has six catches combined in his last four games, and he's the only starting receiver in the NFL this season catching less than 50% of his targets.
Penalties also continue to be an issue for him: Since 2019, Metcalf's 56 penalties are the most of any player who's not an offensive tackle, according to Pryor.
The Steelers (6-4) have lost two straight and have failed to reach 20 points in both defeats. Metcalf's lack of production is a major issue. McCarthy did not say if the Steelers would levy internal punishment, but the coach and veteran wide receiver had a conversation on Monday.
"We talked through everything that happened and how we're looking to move forward," McCarthy said. "And obviously the importance of always being available for your teammates.
"I'm very comfortable with that conversation. I do believe in second chances, so I will judge him based on my personal interaction with him. I did appreciate the way he communicated today."
The Steelers are in a short week and will host the Denver Broncos on Friday. Denver (8-2) is riding a six-game winning streak.
Cincinnati Bengals: Last-Second Loss to Commanders Keeps AFC North Race Tight
The Bengals' five-game winning streak was snapped on Monday night by the Washington Commanders, who kicked a walk-off field goal to defeat Cincinnati, 22-20.
After the Bengals took a one-point lead with 46 seconds remaining, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels delivered in the clutch. Daniels made back-to-back pinpoint completions to wide receiver Antonio Williams that covered 64 yards, setting up Drew Stevens' 26-yard field goal as time expired.
Joe Burrow passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns, but the Commanders blitzed often and forced Burrow to make quick throws. Bengals wideouts Ja'Marr Chase (five catches, 31 yards) and Tee Higgins (two catches, 41 yards, one touchdown) were held in check, but Chase wasn't ready to heap praise on Washington.
"Losing when you know you're better," Chase said when asked about the difficulty of Monday's defeat, via the Bengals’ website. "One loss doesn't determine nothing. It's the NFL. You got a loss, you learn from it. That's what we're going to do. We're going to watch the film, we're going to correct it and move on."
The Bengals (7-3) still lead the AFC North, but they have just a one-game edge on both the Steelers and Cleveland Browns (6-4). Cincinnati hosts the New Orleans Saints (3-7) on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson Leaves Door Open to an Extension With Browns
Deshaun Watson has engineered six game-winning drives for the Browns, who are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC after their bye in Week 11.
Watson's play this season has raised speculation that he may re-sign with the Browns, a possible development that most people didn't see coming when the season began. He's in the final year of his controversial five-year deal, which is worth $230 million and fully guaranteed. Watson is focusing on his play and leaving his contract in the hands of his representative.
"That's up to my agent. So, that's all David Mulugheta," Watson said on the Browns' website, via Pro Football Talk. "I don't even worry about that, even all the way up to the last game.
"My future and what that holds is all in God's hands, and whoever contacts David. Right now, I'm just focusing on today, this bye week, and then getting back up here and finishing out the season strong for us."
The Browns will host the Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) in Week 12 in a game that has been flexed to Sunday night.