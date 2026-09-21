Late for Work: Ravens' First Loss in New Era Feels Too Familiar

Ravens' First Loss in New Era Feels All Too Familiar

Protecting leads and protecting their house was a point of emphasis for the Ravens in a new era under first-year Head Coach Jesse Minter. In Sunday's home opener against the New Orleans Saints, they were unable to do either.

The Ravens (1-1) led by 11 points late in the second quarter but were outscored 18-3 in the second half, including 15-0 in the fourth quarter, en route to a 24-17 loss to the Saints (1-1), who were 8.5-point underdogs.

Baltimore did not trail until Saints quarterback Tyler Shough's controversial 1-yard touchdown plunge with 1:28 remaining in the game. Since 2019, the Ravens have lost 15 games in which they had a double-digit lead, the most in the NFL in that span.

It was the Ravens' fourth straight defeat at M&T Bank Stadium and the seventh loss in their past 10 games there. Here's what pundits had to say about the defeat:

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "Ravens fans won't want to hear this, but this was a performance straight out of last year. Minter talked all summer about his team being at its best when its best is required, and the Ravens certainly weren't Sunday, particularly on defense. Allowing two fourth-quarter touchdown drives when you hadn't allowed a touchdown all game is a brutal ending and conjures memories from 2025. It's only two weeks, but this certainly doesn't paint a great picture."

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer: "The Ravens' late-game follies have reached almost tragicomic depths. How many other teams with this much talent, this much promise, have steadied themselves amid turbulence over the first three quarters of a game, only to suffer one spectacular pratfall after another in the fourth quarter? … Lamar Jackson had put his hands to his helmet and shaken his head in disbelief after his decisive interception floated into the hands of Colts safety Julian Blackmon. Fans streamed for the exits, another afternoon in Baltimore ruined. New season. New coach. Same ol' Ravens."

The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon: "There's really no sugarcoating squandering an 11-point lead at home. It's especially frustrating when Minter's predecessor was shown the door largely because he couldn't close out victories after strong starts."