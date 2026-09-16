Late for Work: Emmitt Smith Believes Derrick Henry Could Break His All-Time Rushing Record

Rod Woodson Not Concerned About Wide Receiver Depth Because Lamar Jackson 'Can Throw Them Open'

While Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is day to day, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is expected to undergo surgery this week with the hope that he'll be able to return in about a month.

Even if Flowers doesn't play in Sunday's home opener against the New Orleans Saints, Ravens color analyst Rod Woodson said he isn't concerned about the Ravens' depth at wide receiver, largely because of Lamar Jackson.

"Chris Moore played extremely well. So that was refreshing," Woodson said on “Glenn Clark Radio.” "But when you have a quarterback like Lamar, Lamar can throw you open. … Lamar is a great quarterback and he can make receivers who we really never heard of, he can make those types of players make plays because he can throw them open. So I think they have good depth."

To Woodson's point, the veteran Moore caught a 53-yard pass early in the fourth quarter that set up the Ravens' final touchdown. Head Coach Jesse Minter praised Moore's performance after the game and expressed confidence in the receiving corps.

Minter said there are "big days ahead" for Rashod Bateman, who had his only catch against the Colts negated by a penalty. The Ravens also could look to Devontez Walker, who missed the opener due to a groin injury, and rookie Elijah Sarratt, who was a healthy scratch.