Late for Work: Emmitt Smith Believes Derrick Henry Could Break His All-Time Rushing Record

Emmitt Smith Believes Derrick Henry Could Break His All-Time Rushing Record
Emmitt Smith has been the NFL's all-time rushing leader for more than 20 years, and it's long been believed that the Hall of Fame running back's record of 18,355 yards would never be broken.
However, with Derrick Henry showing no signs of slowing down at 32, the possibility of him surpassing Smith isn't as far-fetched as it once seemed.
Henry, who ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns in the Ravens' season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, is 10th on the all-time rushing list with 13,162 yards. If he stays healthy the entire season, Henry will likely move into sixth place, ahead of Curtis Martin and behind Adrian Peterson.
Henry still has a ways to go to catch Smith, but the former Cowboys great thinks Henry has a legitimate shot at breaking his record.
"Oh yeah, I think it's possible," Smith said via DraftKings. "Derrick Henry is a bigger back. He takes great care of his body. He's in great shape."
Smith pointed out that it wouldn't be the first time that Henry broke one of his career rushing records.
"Derrick Henry broke my [Florida] state high school record. So I believe he could do it again," Smith said.
“Good Morning Football’s” Kyle Brandt also thinks Henry could conceivably overtake Smith.
"It all just seems doable all of a sudden when you see him go 24-for-144," Brandt said. "The math doesn't work out. You can't have five more 1,000-yard seasons at that age. Unless you can. I'm not sure he wants to do it. But if he wants to do it, he could do it."
Henry spoke about the possibility of breaking Smith’s record on “The Lounge” podcast before the season kicked off. Henry also once believed it was an untouchable feat, but he's not ruling it out.
"I don't see myself stopping no time soon," Henry said. "If I get there, that would be cool. If not, it wasn't meant to be. I'm not trying to hang my hat on chasing that record. If it happens, it happens. But like I said, I feel good and I want to keep going as long as I can."
On a related note, Green Bay Packers All-Pro outside linebacker Micah Parsons said Henry is "probably the greatest running back of our era."
"When you're talking about best true generation, doesn't matter what era he's in, I'm going with Derrick Henry," Parsons said on "The Micah Parsons Edge" podcast.
Rod Woodson Not Concerned About Wide Receiver Depth Because Lamar Jackson 'Can Throw Them Open'
While Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is day to day, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is expected to undergo surgery this week with the hope that he'll be able to return in about a month.
Even if Flowers doesn't play in Sunday's home opener against the New Orleans Saints, Ravens color analyst Rod Woodson said he isn't concerned about the Ravens' depth at wide receiver, largely because of Lamar Jackson.
"Chris Moore played extremely well. So that was refreshing," Woodson said on “Glenn Clark Radio.” "But when you have a quarterback like Lamar, Lamar can throw you open. … Lamar is a great quarterback and he can make receivers who we really never heard of, he can make those types of players make plays because he can throw them open. So I think they have good depth."
To Woodson's point, the veteran Moore caught a 53-yard pass early in the fourth quarter that set up the Ravens' final touchdown. Head Coach Jesse Minter praised Moore's performance after the game and expressed confidence in the receiving corps.
Minter said there are "big days ahead" for Rashod Bateman, who had his only catch against the Colts negated by a penalty. The Ravens also could look to Devontez Walker, who missed the opener due to a groin injury, and rookie Elijah Sarratt, who was a healthy scratch.
"We have a couple guys that weren't active [Sunday] that we have a lot of confidence in to bounce back and give us what we need there," Minter said. "Excited for those guys to get the opportunity."
More Rave Reviews for Declan Doyle and Offense
Pundits continue to rave about the Ravens offense's performance in Declan Doyle's first game as offensive coordinator.
"I don't want to be hyperbolic, but that is the most efficient I have seen a Ravens offense look," Chris Long of “Green Light With Chris Long” said. "I'm not saying they haven't looked awesome in the past. I'm not saying Lamar hasn't been incredible in the past. … I'm happy for the fact that they have what I think is a legitimate stud at OC because it looked like the Ben Johnson offense with a Humvee in the backfield. It's like what they have in Chicago, but you swap out Caleb Williams for a guy who's won the MVP, who creates a totally different problem for defenses, and you've got Derrick Henry, who looked ageless as always."