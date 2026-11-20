Key Storylines

Will the Ravens run the ball effectively?

Players and coaches were frustrated after rushing for just 16 yards against the Chargers, with Derrick Henry held to 10 yards on 10 carries. Baltimore's offensive line is determined to bounce back against the Panthers, whose defense ranks 22nd against the run. No matter how well Jacoby Brissett plays in his second start at quarterback, the Ravens will have a difficult time winning without a running attack to help him.

How will the Ravens' defense perform?

There will be adjustments in the secondary, with Humphrey deactivated, safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) out and Chidobe Awuzie and T.J. Tampa getting an opportunity to play more. While the secondary can't afford to yield big plays, the front seven must contain running back Chuba Hubbard, who's eighth in the league in rushing (711 yards). Stopping Hubbard will become more difficult because defensive Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) won't play. Baltimore's pass rush also needs to put consistent pressure on Carolina quarterback Bryce Young, whose 29 sacks taken are tied for the third-most in the NFL.

The Ravens have yet to win this season when they haven't forced a turnover (0-4). Baltimore forced two fumbles against the Chargers but didn't recover either. Forcing a few takeaways could make the difference in this game.

How will the Ravens respond with their backs against the wall?

If the Ravens are going to contend for a postseason spot, they need to start winning. They've been better on the road (3-2) than at home (1-4), and the Panthers have also had trouble winning at home (1-3). Getting this victory would help the Ravens build positive momentum, with enough time left to make a late-season charge. Much of the commentary this week has been about Humphrey, but his teammates know the focus is on winning.