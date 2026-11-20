Basics
Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m., Bank of America Stadium
TV: FOX/WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore). FOX crew: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Megan Olivi (sideline)
Radio: Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9); Sirius XM Channels 179 or 264. Ravens crew: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
History
The Panthers lead the all-time series, 4-3, but Baltimore has won three of the last four.
They last met in 2022, when the Ravens prevailed, 13-3, in a November defensive battle at M&T Bank Stadium. Neither team reached the end zone in the first half and Baltimore led 3-0 at halftime. Lamar Jackson scored the game's only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, and Baltimore's defense had two takeaways by Marlon Humphrey in the second half.
Key Storylines
Will the Ravens run the ball effectively?
Players and coaches were frustrated after rushing for just 16 yards against the Chargers, with Derrick Henry held to 10 yards on 10 carries. Baltimore's offensive line is determined to bounce back against the Panthers, whose defense ranks 22nd against the run. No matter how well Jacoby Brissett plays in his second start at quarterback, the Ravens will have a difficult time winning without a running attack to help him.
How will the Ravens' defense perform?
There will be adjustments in the secondary, with Humphrey deactivated, safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) out and Chidobe Awuzie and T.J. Tampa getting an opportunity to play more. While the secondary can't afford to yield big plays, the front seven must contain running back Chuba Hubbard, who's eighth in the league in rushing (711 yards). Stopping Hubbard will become more difficult because defensive Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) won't play. Baltimore's pass rush also needs to put consistent pressure on Carolina quarterback Bryce Young, whose 29 sacks taken are tied for the third-most in the NFL.
The Ravens have yet to win this season when they haven't forced a turnover (0-4). Baltimore forced two fumbles against the Chargers but didn't recover either. Forcing a few takeaways could make the difference in this game.
How will the Ravens respond with their backs against the wall?
If the Ravens are going to contend for a postseason spot, they need to start winning. They've been better on the road (3-2) than at home (1-4), and the Panthers have also had trouble winning at home (1-3). Getting this victory would help the Ravens build positive momentum, with enough time left to make a late-season charge. Much of the commentary this week has been about Humphrey, but his teammates know the focus is on winning.
To do so, the Ravens have to start faster than in recent weeks. Baltimore's defense has allowed a touchdown on the opponent's opening drive each of the past three games while the Ravens offense started last week's game with three straight three-and-outs.
Players to Watch
QB Jacoby Brissett
Throwing for 340 yards in his Ravens debut, Brissett found his rhythm as the game progressed and will have had another full week to get acclimated. Baltimore needs the veteran quarterback to play well, especially if the rushing attack doesn't get going.
TE Mark Andrews
The veteran tight end developed fast chemistry with Brissett and have eight catches for 82 yards against the Chargers. After playing with a broken hand earlier in the season, Andrews is feeling better and could add more punch to Baltimore's offense down the stretch.
OLB Mike Green
Green was one of the Ravens' most active defenders against the Chargers with two sacks, three quarterback hits, and six tackles. The game appears to be slowing down for Green, allowing him to play faster in his second season. His presence as a pass rusher could force Young into a mistake that the Ravens can capitalize on.