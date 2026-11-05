Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Jaguars

Basics
Kickoff: Thursday, 8:15 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium
TV: WMAR Channel 2 (Baltimore), streaming nationally on Prime Video, and more. Prime crew: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9); Ravens crew: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). Westwood One Sports/Sirius XM (Channel 88), John Sadak (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)
History
Jacksonville leads the all-time series, 13-11, but the Ravens hold a 7-5 edge in Baltimore.
They last met in 2023, when the Ravens clinched a playoff spot in Week 15 with a 23-7 victory in Jacksonville.
Kyle Hamilton and Roquan Smith led Baltimore's defense with seven tackles apiece, and the Jaguars were shut out until the third quarter. It was a rough game for Jacksonville's offense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who lost a fumble and managed to lead just one scoring drive the entire game. Nnamdi Madubuike tallied four quarterback hits.
Key Storylines
Can the Ravens overcome their injuries at quarterback?
Losing Lamar Jackson (right thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) in Buffalo presents a major challenge for Baltimore on Thursday night. They will adjust offensively with Joe Fagnano as their new starting quarterback, but players and coaches will need to help an undrafted rookie quarterback making his first start.
"I think they all understand sort of what a formula for us looks like this week, and what that means for us to play winning football," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "It's the ability to run the ball. It's the ability to pick up Joe and play really well around him, play well in the other two phases and make some game-changing plays."
Will Baltimore's defense raise its level of play?
The Ravens have surrendered at least 35 points in two consecutive games and rank 21st in pass defense. It will be difficult for Baltimore to have consistent success unless its defense does a better job limiting explosive plays and creating turnovers. The Ravens have just three interceptions this season, tied for 25th in the league.
"We want to be able to control ballgames and make it easier for our offense," defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. "We haven't accomplished that up until this point the way we want to, but you see flashes of it.
"I think as a team right now, the mindset is to just get one win, whatever we have to do. Bite, claw, scratch, whatever you have to do to get one win.
Will the offensive line improve?
The Ravens need to do a better job of protecting Fagnano than they did in Buffalo for him to have a chance. Baltimore also needs to get its ground game going to win with Minter's formula, as Derrick Henry has had just 98 rushing yards over the past two weeks. The return of rookie guard Vega Ioane (knee) to the starting lineup should help.
Key Players
QB Joe Fagnano
Since making the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent, Fagnano has handled every situation like a vet, and he'll try to continue that in his first NFL start. His teammates and coaches have confidence in him.
"He's pretty chill," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "You would never know he's starting Thursday the way he's operating. He's just kind of being his normal self. I told him he needs to run out with the towel like Lamar does with the intros, let them know he's here, he's going to get it done."
WR Zay Flowers
Flowers is one of the league's most electrifying players but was held without a catch for the first time in his career against Buffalo. Finding ways to get the ball in Flowers' hands is always an important part of Baltimore's game plan.
OLB Mike Green
Green has at least a half-sack in three of his last four games, and getting pressure on Lawrence will be key for the Ravens. This would be an opportune game for Baltimore's pass rush to come alive in front of a Thursday night crowd, and Green could be a catalyst.