 Skip to main content
Advertising

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Jaguars

Nov 05, 2026 at 01:00 PM
Author Image
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

GamedayPreview-W9

Basics

Kickoff: Thursday, 8:15 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WMAR Channel 2 (Baltimore), streaming nationally on Prime Video, and more. Prime crew: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9); Ravens crew: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). Westwood One Sports/Sirius XM (Channel 88), John Sadak (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)

History

Jacksonville leads the all-time series, 13-11, but the Ravens hold a 7-5 edge in Baltimore.

They last met in 2023, when the Ravens clinched a playoff spot in Week 15 with a 23-7 victory in Jacksonville.

Kyle Hamilton and Roquan Smith led Baltimore's defense with seven tackles apiece, and the Jaguars were shut out until the third quarter. It was a rough game for Jacksonville's offense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who lost a fumble and managed to lead just one scoring drive the entire game. Nnamdi Madubuike tallied four quarterback hits.

Key Storylines

Can the Ravens overcome their injuries at quarterback?

Losing Lamar Jackson (right thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) in Buffalo presents a major challenge for Baltimore on Thursday night. They will adjust offensively with Joe Fagnano as their new starting quarterback, but players and coaches will need to help an undrafted rookie quarterback making his first start.

"I think they all understand sort of what a formula for us looks like this week, and what that means for us to play winning football," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "It's the ability to run the ball. It's the ability to pick up Joe and play really well around him, play well in the other two phases and make some game-changing plays."

Will Baltimore's defense raise its level of play?

The Ravens have surrendered at least 35 points in two consecutive games and rank 21st in pass defense. It will be difficult for Baltimore to have consistent success unless its defense does a better job limiting explosive plays and creating turnovers. The Ravens have just three interceptions this season, tied for 25th in the league.

"We want to be able to control ballgames and make it easier for our offense," defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. "We haven't accomplished that up until this point the way we want to, but you see flashes of it.

"I think as a team right now, the mindset is to just get one win, whatever we have to do. Bite, claw, scratch, whatever you have to do to get one win.

Will the offensive line improve?

The Ravens need to do a better job of protecting Fagnano than they did in Buffalo for him to have a chance. Baltimore also needs to get its ground game going to win with Minter's formula, as Derrick Henry has had just 98 rushing yards over the past two weeks. The return of rookie guard Vega Ioane (knee) to the starting lineup should help.

Key Players

QB Joe Fagnano

Since making the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent, Fagnano has handled every situation like a vet, and he'll try to continue that in his first NFL start. His teammates and coaches have confidence in him.

"He's pretty chill," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "You would never know he's starting Thursday the way he's operating. He's just kind of being his normal self. I told him he needs to run out with the towel like Lamar does with the intros, let them know he's here, he's going to get it done."

WR Zay Flowers

Flowers is one of the league's most electrifying players but was held without a catch for the first time in his career against Buffalo. Finding ways to get the ball in Flowers' hands is always an important part of Baltimore's game plan.

OLB Mike Green

Green has at least a half-sack in three of his last four games, and getting pressure on Lawrence will be key for the Ravens. This would be an opportune game for Baltimore's pass rush to come alive in front of a Thursday night crowd, and Green could be a catalyst.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bills

In a matchup that often produces memorable moments, the Ravens (4-3) visit the Buffalo Bills (5-1) in their new stadium.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

Facing their second straight AFC North opponent, the Ravens (4-2) host the Bengals (3-2) in a pivotal divisional matchup.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

The Ravens (4-1) visit the Cleveland Browns (3-2) in a matchup between first-year head coaches Jesse Minter and Todd Monken.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Falcons

The Ravens (3-1) visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in a primetime Sunday Night Football matchup, with both teams on two-game winning streaks.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Titans

After a successful trip to Brazil, the Ravens (2-1) hope to capture their first home victory of the season against the Tennessee Titans (0-3).

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cowboys

Playing for the first time in Brazil, the Ravens (1-1) face the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) in a Week 3 International Series matchup.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Saints

Looking to protect their house in 2026, the Ravens (1-0) will host the New Orleans Saints (0-1) in Sunday's "White Noise" home opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts

Jesse Minter will make his head coaching debut in Week 1 when the Ravens visit the Indianapolis Colts to open the 2026 regular season.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Commanders

Unbeaten during the preseason, the Ravens will host the Washington Commanders in the final tune-up before the regular season.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Vikings

Following two joint practices this week, the Ravens and Minnesota Vikings will meet in Week 2 of the preseason.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens can clinch a playoff spot and their third straight AFC North title with a victory over their archrivals in the regular-season finale.

Advertising