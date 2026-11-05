Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Jaguars

Will Baltimore's defense raise its level of play?

The Ravens have surrendered at least 35 points in two consecutive games and rank 21st in pass defense. It will be difficult for Baltimore to have consistent success unless its defense does a better job limiting explosive plays and creating turnovers. The Ravens have just three interceptions this season, tied for 25th in the league.

"We want to be able to control ballgames and make it easier for our offense," defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. "We haven't accomplished that up until this point the way we want to, but you see flashes of it.

"I think as a team right now, the mindset is to just get one win, whatever we have to do. Bite, claw, scratch, whatever you have to do to get one win.

Will the offensive line improve?