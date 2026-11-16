Basics
Kickoff: Monday, 8:15 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium
TV: WMAR Channel 2 (Baltimore), ESPN (nationally), and more. ESPN crew: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters (sideline)
Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9); Ravens crew: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst). Westwood One Sports/Sirius XM (Channel 88), Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst)
History
The Ravens lead the all-time series, 10-6, including the postseason, and have won the last five regular season meetings.
They last met in 2024, when Baltimore prevailed, 30-23, in Los Angeles. After falling behind, the Ravens got on the board with a 40-yard touchdown from Lamar Jackson to Rashod Bateman. Mark Andrews followed with a 6-yard touchdown reception, then Baltimore took command in the second half, led by Derrick Henry, who finished with 140 yards on 24 carries.
Key Storylines
How much will Jacoby Brissett's arrival spark Baltimore's offense?
The 11-year veteran quarterback will make his first start for Baltimore after being acquired in a trade following injuries to Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Brissett has taken a crash course studying Baltimore's offense and wants to ace his first test with his new team. He's won 23 NFL games as a starter for five different teams, so this situation isn't too big for Brissett.
Brissett defeated the Chargers in Week 1 as the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, and had an excellent game (27-for-37, 277 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions). That's the kind of steadiness the Ravens want Brissett to bring them. It's not easy to change teams midseason and make your debut in primetime, but Brissett has the experience to pull it off.
Will the Ravens' defense be revitalized after 10 days to reset?
A week ago, Head Coach Jesse Minter hinted at the possibility of lineup changes on defense. Whether they make major changes or subtle ones, the Ravens must cut down on yielding explosive plays in the passing game.
The Ravens put their team under the magnifying class during their extended break, and this game will shed light on whether their defense is ready to improve. The Chargers enter the game as the NFL's lowest-scoring team, averaging 15.1 points. The Ravens can't afford to let quarterback Justin Herbert have a breakout game against them.
Who will win the first head-to-head matchup between Minter and Jim Harbaugh?
The two coaches are friends who have worked together in college and the NFL, and they share respect for each other. However, winning is the most important thing on each coach's mind. Baltimore is on a four-game losing streak while the Chargers are looking for their first victory. Neither team expected to be in that position entering Week 10.
Minter knows the Chargers well, having spent the previous two seasons as their defensive coordinator, and beating them could be a turning point in the season. A victory would get Baltimore back to .500 with seven games left. If the Ravens are going to make a playoff push, this game would be a good place to start.
Players to Watch
CB Nate Wiggins
Returning to the lineup after a one-game absence (illness), Wiggins will be part of a Baltimore secondary that needs to cut down on yielding big plays. The Chargers' main deep threat is wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who's averaging 20 yards per catch. Wiggins and company will try to prevent Johnston from taking the top off Baltimore's secondary.
WR Zay Flowers
Flowers has been held to just six receiving yards over the past two games with undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano mostly under center. With Brissett stepping in, the Ravens hope to get their top receiver rolling again.
RB Derrick Henry
A big game from Henry would take pressure off Brissett and the entire Ravens' offense. Henry's been held to fewer than 60 rushing yards in four straight games. Unlocking success for Henry could be a key that leads Baltimore to victory.