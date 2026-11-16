Will the Ravens' defense be revitalized after 10 days to reset?

A week ago, Head Coach Jesse Minter hinted at the possibility of lineup changes on defense. Whether they make major changes or subtle ones, the Ravens must cut down on yielding explosive plays in the passing game.

The Ravens put their team under the magnifying class during their extended break, and this game will shed light on whether their defense is ready to improve. The Chargers enter the game as the NFL's lowest-scoring team, averaging 15.1 points. The Ravens can't afford to let quarterback Justin Herbert have a breakout game against them.

Who will win the first head-to-head matchup between Minter and Jim Harbaugh?

The two coaches are friends who have worked together in college and the NFL, and they share respect for each other. However, winning is the most important thing on each coach's mind. Baltimore is on a four-game losing streak while the Chargers are looking for their first victory. Neither team expected to be in that position entering Week 10.