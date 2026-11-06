Game Recap: Ravens Routed by Jaguars, Drop Fourth Straight

Turning Point

With just under a minute left in the first half, the Jaguars led 7-3 and had the ball at midfield. Jacksonville's top wideout, Parker Washington, beat Ravens safety Malaki Starks in man coverage. Lawrence threw a bullet, and Washington corralled the pass after a juggle en route to a 50-yard touchdown that gave the Jaguars a 14-point lead. Their lead wouldn't dip below double digits for the rest of the game.