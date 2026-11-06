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Game Recap: Ravens Routed by Jaguars, Drop Fourth Straight

Nov 05, 2026 at 11:16 PM
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Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

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On a rain-soaked Thursday night in Baltimore, the Ravens couldn't get much going on offense in a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Ravens (4-5) have lost four straight and dipped below .500 for the first time this season after starting 4-1.

Turning Point

With just under a minute left in the first half, the Jaguars led 7-3 and had the ball at midfield. Jacksonville's top wideout, Parker Washington, beat Ravens safety Malaki Starks in man coverage. Lawrence threw a bullet, and Washington corralled the pass after a juggle en route to a 50-yard touchdown that gave the Jaguars a 14-point lead. Their lead wouldn't dip below double digits for the rest of the game.

Top Play

Baltimore scored its first second-half touchdown since Week 5 when Justice Hill ripped off a 65-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. It was the second-longest run of Hill's career.

Stats to Know

  • In his first career NFL start, undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano completed 10 of 18 passes for 60 yards with two interceptions. Fagnano had a heavy wrap on his right ankle.
  • The Ravens entered Thursday with the third-most accepted penalties and most pre-snap penalties in the NFL. Yellow flags plagued them again versus the Jaguars, as they were called for seven penalties, six of which were false starts. Defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike also got called for a neutral zone infraction on fourth down that prolonged Jacksonville's first field goal drive.
  • In the first half, the Ravens ran four more plays than the Jaguars but were outgained 224-101. Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence had 197 passing yards on just nine completions (six of them went for at least 15 yards). For the game, Baltimore was outgained 319-227, and Lawrence completed 16 of 26 passes for 242 yards and one touchdown.
  • Kicker Jake Moody made his first field-goal attempt as a Raven, drilling a 53-yarder in the first quarter.
  • In the third quarter, Starks knocked the ball out of Jacksonville wideout/cornerback Travis Hunter's grasp, and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan recovered the loose pigskin for Baltimore's only takeaway of the game.
  • Running back Derrick Henry was held to 57 yards on 17 carries, but he still surpassed LaDainian Tomlinson for seventh on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list.
  • Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle got creative with formations on offense, as Henry also lined up at quarterback and took a direct snap 10 times – double his previous career high of five from 2018.

Up Next

The Ravens will host the Los Angeles Chargers (0-7) on "Monday Night Football" in Week 10. The Chargers, who host the Houston Texans on Sunday, are the only winless team left in the NFL. Baltimore will reportedly have veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center.

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