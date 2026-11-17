Turning Point

Trailing 23-20 with just over two minutes left, the Ravens had the ball at their own 39-yard line. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with wide receiver Zay Flowers for a 15-yard gain, but Chargers defensive back Tarheeb Still ripped the ball out of Flowers' grasp, and fellow defensive back Elijah Molden recovered it. The Chargers then ran out the clock to seal their first win of the season.