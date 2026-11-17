The Ravens (4-6) fell to the Los Angeles Chargers (1-8) on "Monday Night Football" at M&T Bank Stadium, 23-20.
It marks Baltimore's first five-game losing streak since 2021.
Turning Point
Trailing 23-20 with just over two minutes left, the Ravens had the ball at their own 39-yard line. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with wide receiver Zay Flowers for a 15-yard gain, but Chargers defensive back Tarheeb Still ripped the ball out of Flowers' grasp, and fellow defensive back Elijah Molden recovered it. The Chargers then ran out the clock to seal their first win of the season.
Top Play
The Ravens used a trick play with a direct snap to Derrick Henry, who handed off to quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who then pitched it to Flowers for a 16-yard gain. It helped set up a fourth-quarter touchdown that cut the Chargers' lead to three.
Stats to Know
- In his Ravens debut, Brissett completed 33 of 49 passes for 340 yards (second-most of his career) along with an interception.
- Tight end Mark Andrews led the way with season highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (82). Six different Ravens had at least 30 receiving yards.
- Derrick Henry, who scored his 137th and 138th career touchdowns, moved into sole possession of seventh place on the NFL's all-time touchdown list, surpassing Marshall Faulk. He also secured his ninth straight season with at least 10 rushing touchdowns. Only LaDainian Tomlinson had captured that feat before.
- Outside linebacker Mike Green had a pair of sacks and now leads the team with 5.5 sacks on the season. Green had 3.5 sacks as a rookie and has come on strong in Year 2.
- The Ravens finished the first half with six carries for zero yards, the fewest in a first half in team history, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. Henry finished with 10 yards on 10 carries, his second-lowest rushing total with at least 10 carries in his career.
- As a team, the Ravens had 15 carries for 16 yards, the third-lowest single-game rushing total in franchise history.
- The Chargers entered Monday ranked last in the NFL at 15.1 points per game. They scored 17 in the first half (season high) and 23 for the game (tied for a season high).
- The Ravens allowed a season high in rushing yards (160), which was also the Chargers' highest single-game total of the season.
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Up Next
The Ravens will travel south to face the Carolina Panthers (4-5) at Bank of America Stadium next Sunday at 1 p.m. Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak in Week 10 with a 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints.