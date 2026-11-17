"I felt good today, and [Jacoby Brissett] was a soldier in there," Andrews said. "It was fun to play ball with him."

Making his Ravens debut, Brissett threw 49 passes and often targeted his big-bodied veteran tight end. With the Arizona Cardinals, Brissett showed a strong connection with tight end Trey McBride, and that desire to feed the team's top tight end carried over to Baltimore.

"I've obviously been a fan of football, and [Andrews] has been a good player in this league for a long time," Brissett said.

"I actually told him that before the game. I was like, 'Man, you have been doing this for a long time and been at the top of the league at your position,' and told him I was going to lean on him a little bit today, and obviously I thought he did a good job."

The Ravens' franchise leader in receiving yards and touchdowns, Andrews will be key part of helping the team try to snap its five-game losing streak.

The Ravens (4-6) have seven more regular-season games and won't give up. Playing through a broken hand and grinding through struggles, Andrews is a testament to that.