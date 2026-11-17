You could say Mark Andrews is back, but he never left – not even when he had a broken hand.
Andrews was one of the Ravens' bright spots with a team-leading eight catches for 82 yards in their 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football."
Both were season highs for Andrews, who hadn't had more than three catches in over a month. And during the game, it was revealed why that may have been.
ESPN’s Lisa Salters reported that Andrews had been playing with a broken hand since the Ravens' Week 3 game in Brazil. After the game, Andrews confirmed the report and said it was his left hand that was injured.
Andrews was on the Ravens' injury report consistently from Weeks 4-9 and was still a full participant in practice throughout. This week, as the Ravens prepared to take on the Chargers, was his first not on the injury report.
Now with his hand healed and no protection required, Andrews caught every pass thrown to him, including some tough grabs that he plucked off the turf and one that he snagged with one hand.
"I felt good today, and [Jacoby Brissett] was a soldier in there," Andrews said. "It was fun to play ball with him."
Making his Ravens debut, Brissett threw 49 passes and often targeted his big-bodied veteran tight end. With the Arizona Cardinals, Brissett showed a strong connection with tight end Trey McBride, and that desire to feed the team's top tight end carried over to Baltimore.
"I've obviously been a fan of football, and [Andrews] has been a good player in this league for a long time," Brissett said.
"I actually told him that before the game. I was like, 'Man, you have been doing this for a long time and been at the top of the league at your position,' and told him I was going to lean on him a little bit today, and obviously I thought he did a good job."
The Ravens' franchise leader in receiving yards and touchdowns, Andrews will be key part of helping the team try to snap its five-game losing streak.
The Ravens (4-6) have seven more regular-season games and won't give up. Playing through a broken hand and grinding through struggles, Andrews is a testament to that.
"We have to stay together," Andrews said. "We have a big two weeks ahead of us. We will take it one week at a time. I felt like we had a great week of practice last week. Obviously, we weren't able to get it done, but we're going to be fired up and ready to go."