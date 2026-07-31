Late for Work: Why Zay Flowers Could Score More Touchdowns This Season

Joe Burrow's 'NFL Top 100' Ranking Is Latest Example of Lamar Jackson Being Held to Different Standard

Lamar Jackson made it clear that he doesn't care about his ridiculously low ranking in the "NFL Top 100," nor should he.

For Ravens fans, however, it's hard not to get worked up every time the countdown reveals another quarterback ranked ahead of Jackson, who came in at No. 69 as determined by player voting.

Thursday's “NFL Top 100” update showed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow landing at No. 44. Like Jackson, Burrow fell significantly from last year's rankings after an injury-hampered 2025 season.

However, Burrow's plunge wasn't as precipitous as Jackson's despite playing in just eight games, five fewer than Jackson. Burrow dropped 38 spots from No. 6, while Jackson dropped 67 spots from No. 2.

Ebony Bird’s Connor Burke said it's just another example of Jackson being judged more harshly than other elite quarterbacks.

"This isn't a shot at Joe Burrow whatsoever," Burke wrote. "In fact, Ravens fans know better than anyone how dangerous Burrow is. … The big piece of this argument is that Jackson debatably played better [last season]. He was available for five more games, posted a better passer rating, including a league-leading mark of 132.4 on 20-plus-yard throws, and helped keep his team in playoff contention until the very end of the year while playing alongside [the 24th-ranked] defense. Oh, and he was doing that while playing on a bad hamstring since Week 3.

"When you're a two-time MVP like Jackson, you can expect to be held to this standard, but that doesn't mean that it's fair. It seems that one year of injuries and upsetting results from the team makes people completely forget about what the 29-year-old is capable of. "

In addition to Burrow, quarterbacks ranked ahead of Jackson in the "NFL Top 100" thus far include: Caleb Williams (No. 51), Jalen Hurts (No. 56), Bo Nix (No. 59), and Trevor Lawrence (No. 62).

Of the 40 players yet to be revealed, there are probably about eight quarterbacks. That would put Jackson somewhere around QB14, which is beyond laughable.