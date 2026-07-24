DeAndre Hopkins Exploring Possible Coaching Role With Patriots

Former Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is working for the New England Patriots, but not as a player.
Still a free agent, Hopkins is exploring a possible role in coaching or player personnel at the start of Patriots training camp, Head Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters.
A month ago, Hopkins said he would "love to play for a competitor," but was not in a rush. Hopkins caught 22 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns as a Raven last season.
"I still got a lot ball left," Hopkins said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "But it's not a situation I'm sitting here trying to force or go out and be the regular-season superstar because that's for the young guys, man. That's for the people that they want to develop and give those contracts for the future."
One question heading into Ravens training camp is whether the team will add a veteran wide receiver at some point after Hopkins wasn't re-signed and Tylan Wallace departed for Cleveland in free agency. Tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar also left in free agency to sign with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers.
That has left the Ravens with a young cast of pass catchers behind veteran leaders Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and Rashod Bateman. Someone will have to step up among third-year wide receiver Devontez Walker, rookie wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, and rookie tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas.
As Hopkins said, young, developing players are going to get their chance. While Ravens fans have wondered whether Hopkins could return to Baltimore, he endorsed Lane on social media this week.
Head Coach Jesse Minter said on "The Lounge" podcast that he feels Walker can take another step now that he has his feet wet with four touchdowns on seven catches in his first two seasons. Minter wants to take advantage of the different skillsets of Lane, a big-bodied red-zone target, and Sarratt, a tough player who made clutch plays for the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers.
"We have some established weapons on offense. Between Lamar, Derrick [Henry], Mark, Zay, Bate – these guys are going to touch the ball," Minter said.
"I look at it as a very cool situation for a young player where you're not going to have to be the featured guy, but there's opportunity there. And there's going to be a lot of attention placed on the guys we just talked about. There's real opportunity to find a niche, whether it's one of those receivers or one of those tight ends. I expect that to be great battles to find a role, find a place to thrive."