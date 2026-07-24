DeAndre Hopkins Exploring Possible Coaching Role With Patriots

A month ago, Hopkins said he would "love to play for a competitor," but was not in a rush. Hopkins caught 22 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns as a Raven last season.

"I still got a lot ball left," Hopkins said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "But it's not a situation I'm sitting here trying to force or go out and be the regular-season superstar because that's for the young guys, man. That's for the people that they want to develop and give those contracts for the future."

One question heading into Ravens training camp is whether the team will add a veteran wide receiver at some point after Hopkins wasn't re-signed and Tylan Wallace departed for Cleveland in free agency. Tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar also left in free agency to sign with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers.

That has left the Ravens with a young cast of pass catchers behind veteran leaders Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and Rashod Bateman. Someone will have to step up among third-year wide receiver Devontez Walker, rookie wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, and rookie tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas.