The Ravens have released kicker Harrison Mevis from their practice squad, leaving Riley Patterson as their lone healthy kicker.

In his Ravens debut against the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football," Patterson made both of his field-goal attempts, which were from 26 and 36 yards, respectively, as well as both extra-point attempts.

The Ravens had signed Patterson and Mevis last week after Jake Moody was claimed off Baltimore's practice squad by the Atlanta Falcons.

Prior to signing with Baltimore, Mevis was 5 of 9 on field-goal attempts this season with the Los Angeles Rams, who cut him after an 0-for-2 outing in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Mevis missed a 50-yard field goal in regulation and had a potential game-winning 48-yarder in overtime blocked.