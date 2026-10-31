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Ravens Activate T.J. Tampa to 53-Man Roster

Oct 31, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

CB T.J. Tampa Jr.
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB T.J. Tampa Jr.

The Ravens added more depth to their secondary Saturday, activating cornerback T.J. Tampa to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.

Tampa suffered a knee injury in the Ravens' season opener in Indianapolis. He returned to practice on Oct. 21.

Tampa is one of the Ravens' top backup outside cornerbacks, along with veteran Chidobe Awuzie. Tampa played in all 17 games last season, saw 13% of the defensive snaps, made 29 tackles and grabbed one interception.

Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey have been the Ravens' starters and are looking to rebound from a tough second half against top Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins last week.

With the threat of Josh Allen and the Bills' No. 1-scoring offense, Baltimore will now have more depth and options in its defensive backfield.

The Ravens also elevated offensive tackle Chuma Edoga and outside linebacker Adisa Isaac from the practice squad for Sunday's game in Buffalo. Baltimore also brought up Isaac last week with Tavius Robinson (pectoral) on injured reserve, but Isaac played only on special teams.

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