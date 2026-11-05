 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Ravens Place Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on Injured Reserve

Nov 05, 2026 at 04:35 PM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Tyler Huntley (left) and QB Lamar Jackson (right)
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley (left) and QB Lamar Jackson (right)

The Ravens officially placed quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on injured reserve Thursday.

Jackson suffered a right thumb injury, and Huntley suffered a toe injury in the first half of Sunday's game in Buffalo. They will both miss a minimum of four games.

Huntley's injury is reportedly a season-ending turf toe and Jackson could also miss the remainder of the season. He had not yet had surgery as of Tuesday, Head Coach Jesse Minter said.

"I think it'll be at some point here that we know that for a final sure," Minter said.

The Ravens signed quarterback Austin Reed to the 53-man roster, where he joins undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano and Kedon Slovis. Baltimore's three quarterbacks have combined for a total of 89 passing yards and zero touchdowns over their NFL careers.

Fagnano will make his first career start Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Minter has not said who the No. 2 quarterback will be. Reed has more familiarity with the Ravens' offense considering he spent the preseason in Baltimore. Slovis was signed off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad this week.

Baltimore reportedly is finalizing a trade for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but he wouldn't be in line to make his debut until Monday, Nov. 16 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens also used standard practice squad elevations to bring up kicker Jake Moody and outside linebacker Adisa Isaac to face the Jaguars.

Moody replaces Tyler Loop, who went on injured reserve with a right groin injury. It's Moody's first game of this season. Isaac has also played the past two games, but exclusively on special teams.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Ravens Sign Quarterback Kedon Slovis Off Packers Practice Squad

Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis is being signed by the Ravens off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad.

news

Ravens Sign Quarterback Austin Reed Following Injuries

With a short week, the Ravens brought back Austin Reed, who played well in the preseason.

news

Ravens Activate T.J. Tampa to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens have elevated offensive tackle Chuma Edoga and outside linebacker Adisa Isaac for Sunday's game.

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Guard to Practice Squad

Veteran guard Michael Jordan has been signed to the practice squad.

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Safety to Practice Squad

Longtime starter Rayshawn Jenkins has been added to the practice squad as Jaylinn Hawkins deals with a knee injury.

news

Ravens Sign Jake Moody to Practice Squad

Veteran kicker Jake Moody has rejoined the practice squad and will provide competition for Tyler Loop.

news

Ravens Activate Ja'Kobi Lane From Injured Reserve

The Ravens have also signed LB Carl Jones to the 53-man roster and elevated two players from the practice squad.

news

Ravens Release Veteran Wide Receiver Chris Moore

Wide receiver Xavier Guillory has been released from the practice squad, as Ja'Kobi Lane is eligible for return from IR.

news

Ravens Elevate Two Offensive Linemen for Atlanta

The Ravens have elevated OT Chuma Edoga and G Kyle Hergel for Sunday's game.

news

Ravens Sign Tight End Nick Vannett to 53-Man Roster

Veteran blocking tight end Nick Vannett will help fill the void of injured Durham Smythe.

news

Ravens Trade for Pro Bowl Center Cam Jurgens

Back-to-back Pro Bowler Cam Jurgens immediately boosts Baltimore's offensive line.

Advertising