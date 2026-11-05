Ravens Place Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on Injured Reserve

The Ravens officially placed quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on injured reserve Thursday.

Jackson suffered a right thumb injury, and Huntley suffered a toe injury in the first half of Sunday's game in Buffalo. They will both miss a minimum of four games.

Huntley's injury is reportedly a season-ending turf toe and Jackson could also miss the remainder of the season. He had not yet had surgery as of Tuesday, Head Coach Jesse Minter said.

"I think it'll be at some point here that we know that for a final sure," Minter said.

The Ravens signed quarterback Austin Reed to the 53-man roster, where he joins undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano and Kedon Slovis. Baltimore's three quarterbacks have combined for a total of 89 passing yards and zero touchdowns over their NFL careers.

Fagnano will make his first career start Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Minter has not said who the No. 2 quarterback will be. Reed has more familiarity with the Ravens' offense considering he spent the preseason in Baltimore. Slovis was signed off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad this week.

Baltimore reportedly is finalizing a trade for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but he wouldn't be in line to make his debut until Monday, Nov. 16 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens also used standard practice squad elevations to bring up kicker Jake Moody and outside linebacker Adisa Isaac to face the Jaguars.