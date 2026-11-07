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Ravens Waive Quarterback Austin Reed

Nov 07, 2026 at 09:32 AM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Austin Reed
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Austin Reed

The Ravens have waived quarterback Austin Reed, making room for Jacoby Brissett to join the 53-man roster following Baltimore's trade with Arizona.

The Ravens re-signed Reed last week following injuries to Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) to back up Joe Fagnano.

Reed was moved to the 53-man roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and served as the No. 2 quarterback but did not see game action.

Baltimore also has quarterback Kedon Slovis on the 53-man roster after signing him off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad last week. He served as the emergency third quarterback against the Jaguars after having just three days of preparation.

Brissett is expected to make his Ravens debut in their next game, on "Monday Night Football" against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 16.

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