50 Words or Less: Expect to See Fireworks From These 10 Ravens in 2026

RB Derrick Henry: Chicago, where Doyle coached last season, led the NFC in rushing attempts. He's not going to stray from Henry. Henry has the most rushing yards in the NFL (3,516) over the past two seasons. How cool would it be if he becomes the oldest player to win the rushing title?

ILB Roquan Smith: Smith wasn't an All-Pro last season for the first time since 2019. The Ravens missed the playoffs. That's not how Smith rolls. "It wasn't the season of my standard," he said. It feels right that Calais Campbell is back. It also feels right to say Smith be an All-Pro again.

WR Zay Flowers: Flowers loves to play, practice, compete, and win. That's why he keeps getting better. He has great chemistry with Jackson. Monken loved Flowers, and Doyle will, too. I expect him to find new ways to get the ball in Flowers' hands. He should have another huge year.