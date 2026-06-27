50 Words or Less: Expect to See Fireworks From These 10 Ravens in 2026

The Fourth of July is getting close, which means it's time for fireworks.
As for the Ravens, they expect to make more noise in 2026 than they did in 2025 when they missed the playoffs. Players and coaches are on summer break right now, but it won't be long before training camp opens, which will include an open practice Aug. 1 at the University of Maryland.
As we anticipate Head Coach Jesse Minter's first training camp in charge, here are 10 Ravens I expect to see fireworks from in 2026, all in 50 words or less:
QB Lamar Jackson: He's healthy, happy, and loves Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme. Jackson won an MVP in Greg Roman's first season as coordinator, then captured another MVP in Todd Monken's first season. It's clear that a new offense ignites Jackson. I think new OC could equal another MVP.
S Malaki Starks: Minter's scheme should allow Starks to shine. Having a year under his belt will help Starks immensely. He was the top safety taken in the 2025 draft and he started as a freshman at Georgia. Starks is a big-time player, and he'll make more big plays this season.
G Vega Ioane: Watching Ioane at OTAs and minicamp has been cool, but it should really be fun once the pads come on and he can start pancaking people. Ioane excelling as a rookie is vital to Baltimore's success. The better the offensive line, the better Jackson and Derrick Henry's chance to dominate.
OLB Trey Hendrickson: Top players are usually motivated by a change of scenery. Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks in two consecutive seasons before injuries slowed him last year. He's healthy again and is going to be a problem for opposing quarterbacks. That's good for Baltimore's pass rush.
RB Derrick Henry: Chicago, where Doyle coached last season, led the NFC in rushing attempts. He's not going to stray from Henry. Henry has the most rushing yards in the NFL (3,516) over the past two seasons. How cool would it be if he becomes the oldest player to win the rushing title?
ILB Roquan Smith: Smith wasn't an All-Pro last season for the first time since 2019. The Ravens missed the playoffs. That's not how Smith rolls. "It wasn't the season of my standard," he said. It feels right that Calais Campbell is back. It also feels right to say Smith be an All-Pro again.
WR Zay Flowers: Flowers loves to play, practice, compete, and win. That's why he keeps getting better. He has great chemistry with Jackson. Monken loved Flowers, and Doyle will, too. I expect him to find new ways to get the ball in Flowers' hands. He should have another huge year.
CB Nate Wiggins: Wiggins won't turn 23 years old until August. He's still young with so much talent, and he can certainly get to another level. Wiggins is telling people that he's 100% healthy, and that they're going to see his best in 2026. That could mean his first Pro Bowl season.
S Kyle Hamilton: Hamilton's versatility should give Minter, a creative coach, all kinds of play-calling possibilities. Hamilton's a great player, but he also wants to be part of a great defense. Getting Hamilton in position to make more plays can help take Baltimore's defense to the next level.
TE Mark Andrews: Chicago's top two tight ends combined for 88 catches last year. Doyle's offense should be good for Andrews, and Isaiah Likely's departure could lead to more targets for Andrews. Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas are promising rookies, but Andrews remains the clear leader of the tight end group.