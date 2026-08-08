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50 Words or Less: 10 Ravens Starting Strong in Training Camp

Aug 08, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

S Kyle Hamilton
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton

More than a week of training camp is in the books, and time is flying.

The Ravens will open their preseason soon against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Plenty of players are having a strong start to training camp, but here are 10 who have caught my eye, all in 50 words or less:

S Kyle Hamilton: Head Coach Jesse Minter calls Hamilton "a weapon" and he could make even more splash plays roaming the defense in Minter's scheme. Hamilton seems poised for another stellar campaign.

OLB Trey Hendrickson: He was often at the Ravens' facility this summer and that hard work is paying off. Hendrickson isn't allowed to sack Lamar Jackson at practice but gets in his face often. There's no wasted motion in Hendrickson's game. He looks ready for Week 1 right now.

WR Zay Flowers: He's been having his way with defensive backs in practice. Flowers signed a multi-year contract extension that makes him one of the NFL's highest paid wide receivers, and he looks poised to produce in Declan Doyle's scheme. No wonder Flowers often has a huge smile on his face.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane: He's made spectacular catches, but he's also made the routine ones. Lane getting open enough and using his large catch radius to earn Jackson's trust quickly. Lane likes to have fun, but don't be fooled. He's serious about his craft and could be the No. 3 receiver by Week 1.

G Vega Ioane: The Ravens' first-round draft pick has checked all the boxes. He plays with a physical edge and he's a fast learner. Right tackle Roger Rosengarten calls Ioane a "stud" and that looks hard to argue with.

CB Nate Wiggins: Wiggins had an interception early in the week and has shown his athleticism with sticky coverage and pass breakups. Healthy after offseason groin surgery, Wiggins has been the best corner in camp and has the potential to be a top corner in the NFL.

CB T.J. Tampa: Tampa has looked poised in pass coverage while showing a nose for the football. He forced a turnover on Thursday when he stripped Rasheen Ali. Things are coming together for Tampa in his third season, and he could earn a consistent role in the cornerback rotation.

CB Keyon Martin: Regardless of who he defends, Martin won't give an inch as a slot corner. Pound for pound, he's as tough as they come, and he has a nose for creating turnovers. Martin made the roster as an undrafted rookie in 2025 and looks determined to be on the 53-man roster again.

TE Matt Hibner: He has been consistent catching short passes and has avoided rookie mistakes. Preseason games will be another step, but Hibner looks ready to provide depth behind Mark Andrews while being an asset on special teams.

TE Josh Cuevas: The red zone is where Cuevas has stood out, catching five touchdown passes over a two-day period of camp. He looks more comfortable each week and has a feel for finding open spots in the defense. It's early, but the Ravens may get immediate dividends from both rookie tight ends.

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