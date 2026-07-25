50 Words or Less: 10 Biggest Questions Entering Training Camp

Finally, training camp is about to begin.
Ravens veterans will report on Tuesday, with Head Coach Jesse Minter's first training camp practice scheduled for Wednesday.
I can't wait. There are plenty of things we already know about the 2026 Ravens, as my colleague Ryan Mink wrote two weeks ago.
Still, there are plenty of things we don't know. Here are 10 questions entering training camp, all in 50 words or less:
How soon will Lamar Jackson feel comfortable orchestrating the new offense?
Jackson loves Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's new scheme and training camp will provide more reps to orchestrate the attack like it's second nature. Jackson has won an MVP in his first season with two different coordinators. A sharp training camp could set the stage for another spectacular campaign.
How quickly will the Ravens' execution improve as Week 1 nears?
In about six weeks, the Ravens will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The new coaching staff will want to see fewer mistakes and more precision each week. Practice competition between the offense and defense, with Doyle and Minter calling plays and teaching new schemes, will be intense.
What is Nnamdi Madubuike's status?
Madubuike hasn't played since Week 2 of last season after suffering a neck injury that required surgery. The Ravens missed him badly in 2025. If the two-time Pro Bowler returns to being one of the team's best players, his presence will improve Baltimore's chances to be among the NFL's elite.
Who will win the starting center job?
The signing of veteran center Ethan Pocic has made this competition even more interesting. He's probably the favorite, but what happens if Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn or Corey Bullock outplay Pocic during training camp and preseason? Watching them work during padded practices will be fun
What will a Minter training camp look like?
Practices will be in the morning, and joint practices have been scheduled with the Vikings and Commanders. But will top starters see any action during preseason games? Whether camp is more grueling or less taxing, the Ravens need to avoid another 1-5 start.
Which young wide receivers look most ready for prime time?
Two rookie draft picks are vying for immediate playing time at wideout, Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester also want touches. Plenty of young wideouts behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman are hungry, and training camp is their chance to eat.
Are the young tight ends ready to make an immediate impact?
We're about to learn more about draft picks Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas. The Chicago Bears' passing attack was tight end friendly when Doyle was there last season. Losing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar leaves Baltimore with an opportunity for Hibner and Cuevas to seize.
Is there a veteran wide receiver still to be signed?
As of this weekend, Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, and Keenan Allen are still free agents. Even if the young wide receivers and tight ends look good in camp, will the Ravens think they have enough depth in case Flowers or Andrews miss time?
How quickly will Teddye Buchanan return?
Buchanan is said to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL in December and hopes to return to action in the near future. Becoming a starter at inside linebacker as a rookie, Buchanan hopes to become one of the young building blocks in Minter's defensive scheme.
Will an undrafted rookie make the roster?
At least one undrafted rookie has made the initial 53-man Ravens roster in 21 of the last 22 years, but there aren't a lot of roster spots up for grabs this time around. For an undrafted rookie to make it, it's going to take a terrific training camp and preseason.