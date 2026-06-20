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50 Words or Less: Can Ravens Become Cold-Blooded Closers Like the Knicks?

Jun 20, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

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Head Coach Jesse Minter has already emphasized that he wants the Ravens to be "at our best when our best is needed."

I thought about that mandate from Minter as I watched this year's NBA Finals.

The New York Knicks trailed the San Antonio Spurs by 29 points in Game 4 and by 16 points in Game 5 but roared back to win both, capturing their first championship in 53 years. All in all, the Knicks had six wins this postseason in which they overcame a double-digit deficit, including each of their four wins in the NBA Finals.

Under first-year Head Coach Mike Brown, the Knicks got the message. They consistently played their best when their best was needed.

The Ravens have let too many fourth-quarter leads slip away in recent years, but they can wipe the slate clean this season. If the Ravens figure out how to close out games as consistently as the Knicks did, Baltimore will greatly improve its chances to be the last team standing.

And maybe then, Lamar Jackson will get a moment like Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who dropped the mic on his haters at Thursday's championship parade.

Meanwhile, with NFL players off until training camp starts in late July, here are some other thoughts on the Ravens, all in 50 words or less:

  • Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane was entertaining on "The Lounge" podcast. Lane said he'll do anything to help the Ravens win, whether it's on special teams or throwing key blocks. That's the right attitude for a rookie. But the more passes Lane catches, the better for Baltimore's offense.
  • Plenty of eyes will be on Lane and fellow rookie receiver Elijah Sarratt once training camp opens. But don't forget about Devontez Walker, who looks confident heading into Year 3. It won't surprise me if Walker enjoys his best season and decisively locks down the No 3 wideout spot.
  • Lane has run a variety of routes during practices, and the Ravens have plenty of versatility in the wide receiver room. Maybe they'll still add a veteran, but if Sarratt and Lane have strong camps, standing pat at wideout is a possibility.
  • Speaking of wide receivers, will Dayton Wade perform well enough to make the 53-man roster? Wade had a strong camp last year before suffering an injury and has been a standout so far this offseason. He could push for the final spot, especially if there's an injury during camp.
  • How the cornerback rotation shakes out behind Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie will be interesting. Chandler Rivers and T.J. Tampa will be competing for playing time, while Bilhal Kone, Robert Longerbeam, and Keyon Martin are fighting for roster spots.
  • Ben Roethlisberger has retired, but he's still giving the Ravens bulletin board material. On his "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger" podcast, the former Steelers quarterback said he thought the Ravens were “falling apart.” Would he say that if he still faced Baltimore twice each season?
  • Joe Burrow is also talking plenty this offseason, saying the Bengals' vibe feels like he felt in 2019 before leading LSU to a national championship. Jackson usually lets his play speak for him. He's excited about Baltimore's new offense. For the rest of the NFL, that sounds like trouble.
  • Jackson is expected to take more snaps from under center in new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system. That won't be a problem for Jackson. "It really doesn't matter to me, honestly," Jackson said. The Ravens are blessed that Jackson is good enough to shine in any attack.
  • Training camp and the preseason will be huge for outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, a third-round pick in 2024 who missed OTAs and minicamp while still recovering from an elbow injury. Isaac won't earn a role unless he starts getting reps.
  • Having more fans at training camp practices should only ramp up the intensity. Players love to hear fans react to plays, and their presence helps break up the monotony of workouts. Starting practices at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. will also miss the hottest part of the day.

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