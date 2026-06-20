50 Words or Less: Can Ravens Become Cold-Blooded Closers Like the Knicks?

Head Coach Jesse Minter has already emphasized that he wants the Ravens to be "at our best when our best is needed."

I thought about that mandate from Minter as I watched this year's NBA Finals.

The New York Knicks trailed the San Antonio Spurs by 29 points in Game 4 and by 16 points in Game 5 but roared back to win both, capturing their first championship in 53 years. All in all, the Knicks had six wins this postseason in which they overcame a double-digit deficit, including each of their four wins in the NBA Finals.

Under first-year Head Coach Mike Brown, the Knicks got the message. They consistently played their best when their best was needed.

The Ravens have let too many fourth-quarter leads slip away in recent years, but they can wipe the slate clean this season. If the Ravens figure out how to close out games as consistently as the Knicks did, Baltimore will greatly improve its chances to be the last team standing.