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50 Words or Less: Why You Should Buy Lamar Jackson Stock

Jul 18, 2026 at 08:50 AM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

In a slow mid-July news week, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd dangled a massive piece of rage bait when he used Lamar Jackson's plunge to No. 69 on the "NFL Top 100" list as the rationale for "selling his stock" in Jackson.

I'm bad at playing the stock market, but I know a thing or two about Jackson.

Channeling TV financial analyst Jim Cramer, here's why you should actually buy, buy, buy Jackson stock, all in 50 words or less:

Jackson's 2025 campaign was marred by injuries. He missed four games and explained this offseason that he was injured before his time on the sideline and after he came back. Jackson didn't miss a game due to injuries the previous two years. It was the exception, not the rule.

Jackson has already become an elite passer. Last season, Jackson led the NFL in yards per pass completed (13.3). The year before, he had one of the most prolific passing seasons in NFL history with 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. How quickly some people forget.

Jackson will be better protected. It was clear to those watching Ravens games that Jackson didn't feel comfortable in the pocket too often. He faded backwards. He had to escape quick pressure. When Jackson has been protected, he's cooked. Guard upgrades John Simpson and rookie Vega Ioane will significantly help.

Jackson has flourished with first-year coordinators. He won an MVP in his first season with Greg Roman (2019) and did so again in his first year with Todd Monken (2023). Declan Doyle has installed a fresh offense that Jackson loves. Jackson could make it 3-for-3 with his new innovative coordinator.

Jackson can still run. Some are questioning whether the 29-year-old Jackson can still scare defenses as a runner. In 2024, his 6.6 yards per carry were the most in the NFL. Even when injured in 2025, his 5.2 yards per carry were tied with Derrick Henry and Josh Allen.

Jackson's favorite weapons will be in Baltimore for a while longer. The Ravens signed Mark Andrews to a contract extension late last season, and they hope to get a long-term extension with Zay Flowers done before the season starts. More weapons need to emerge this season, but Jackson's go-to-guys remain.

Jackson has more red-zone targets. The Ravens ranked 27th in red-zone offense last year, scoring a touchdown on just 47.5% of their trips. Rookie wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt were both touchdown monsters in college who will give Jackson more big-bodied targets besides Andrews.

Jackson thrives with a chip on his shoulder. Does the 'NFL Top 100' ranking bother Jackson? He'll probably say no. But after torching the Dolphins for five touchdowns in his 2019 breakout, Jackson's "not bad for a running back" showed his true feelings. Is "not bad for No. 69" coming?

He's still in his prime. People fall in love with shiny new things. Cowherd gave the nod to Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Bo Nix over Jackson. Many quarterbacks have their best years in their late 20s or early 30s, when they have a deeper understanding of the game.

Vegas is more reliable than pundits and players. Pundits have been wrong on Jackson many times before and they'll be wrong again. It's surprising that his opponents errored this time. Yet, Jackson has the league's second-best MVP odds behind Allen. The house always wins. Smart investors should buy the dip.

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