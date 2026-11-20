The Ravens will be without three defensive starters for Sunday's crucial game in Carolina.
Head Coach Jesse Minter ruled out defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee), and cornerback Marlon Humphrey is deactivated.
Madubuike didn't practice this week after exiting Monday night's game early. The Ravens' top defensive lineman, Madubuike has 22 tackles and one sack this season. He has started every game since returning from his year-long absence due to a neck injury and has played 70% of the team's defensive snaps.
Hawkins was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but didn't practice Friday. He has missed four games and has yet to log a full practice since his injury.
Rookie right guard Vega Ioane (shoulder) is good to go after practicing fully Thursday and Friday, which is a big help to an offensive line looking for a rebound performance.
Rookie running back Adam Randall is now on the 53-man roster and doesn't have an injury designation, but it remains to be seen if he'll be active against the Panthers.
Panthers Rule Out Starting Linebacker, But Could Get Back a Cornerback
The Panthers have already released their final injury report, and they ruled out linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot), who has the second-most tackles on the team.
However, starting cornerback Mike Jackson (groin) could return from injured reserve after practicing fully all week. Running back Jonathon Brooks (groin), who is also on injured reserve, also practiced fully this week. Both are questionable.
Tight ends Tommy Tremble (knee) and Darren Waller (knee) are both questionable. Neither had a full practice this week but were limited Thursday and Friday.