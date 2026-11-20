The Ravens will be without three defensive starters for Sunday's crucial game in Carolina.

Head Coach Jesse Minter ruled out defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee), and cornerback Marlon Humphrey is deactivated.

Madubuike didn't practice this week after exiting Monday night's game early. The Ravens' top defensive lineman, Madubuike has 22 tackles and one sack this season. He has started every game since returning from his year-long absence due to a neck injury and has played 70% of the team's defensive snaps.

Hawkins was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but didn't practice Friday. He has missed four games and has yet to log a full practice since his injury.

Rookie right guard Vega Ioane (shoulder) is good to go after practicing fully Thursday and Friday, which is a big help to an offensive line looking for a rebound performance.