Mailbag: What Are the Expectations for the New Offense?

Mink: The Ravens' offense will be very good this year. I’m super impressed with new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle and, more importantly, so are his players. Doyle is next in line among the NFL's young, bright offensive coordinators and sprouted from the coaching tree of Ben Johnson and Sean Payton.

The Ravens have premier talent with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers leading the way. I expect those three guys to get the ball a lot and perform at a high level.

With all that said, the staple of Doyle's offense is that it's extremely detailed oriented. It's also a dramatic departure from the offenses the Ravens have had previously, featuring more of the quarterback under center, more play-action passing, and more three wide receiver sets.

For those reasons, I think it's reasonable to expect some growing pains early in the season while the offense fine tunes the details. I expect it will have some great flashes and explosive plays, but it may take some time to build a consistently efficient engine. The good news is that over the first four games, the Ravens face only one defense (New Orleans Saints) that finished in the top half of the league last year.

Jackson has adapted well to system changes during his career. He won the MVP in his first year with Greg Roman (2019) and first year with Todd Monken (2023). The Ravens will take some opponents by surprise with their new wrinkles, and Doyle's new system fits Jackson well. But Baltimore's offense will be learning as it goes, too, as Jackson spoke to on Tuesday.

"If one guy is off with something, it can pretty much screw up the whole dynamic of the offense, or whatever play we have drawn up," Jackson said Tuesday. "So, us just being dialed in on each and every play, every second of the details. [Doyle] has been over-emphasizing the details. If we mess up on one small micro detail, now we have to move on to the next play. Do not focus on that play, focus on the next play now."

When asked Wednesday about whether the offense could have some early growing pains, Doyle said, "you can't really think about it that way," and compared it to running a blind race. You don't know where you're compared to everyone else.

"All you can really focus on is the process and what's in front of you every day. That's really what we have tried to do. You get your first snapshot of really where you're at in that first game. So, you don't know exactly how that's going to look," Doyle said.