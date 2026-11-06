Ravens Finalize Trade for Jacoby Brissett

The Ravens have finalized their trade for 11-year veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, hoping he can elevate an offense that has gone cold without injured Lamar Jackson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Ravens traded a fourth-round pick in 2027 and seventh-round pick in 2028 in exchange for Brissett and a fifth-round pick in 2027.

The Cardinals also paid more than half of Brissett's remaining salary to complete the trade, per ESPN/NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brissett will be slated to start next Monday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brissett, 33, has made 73 career starts over his career, playing for seven different teams. He started the Cardinals' first eight games and was on pace to throw for more than 3,600 yards before he was demoted to No. 3 quarterback behind Gardner Minshew II and rookie Carson Beck.

The Ravens are reportedly not closing the door on a potential return for Jackson (thumb) this season, but Tyler Huntley (toe) will reportedly miss the rest of the year.

After facing three of the NFL's top teams (Bengals, Bills, Jaguars) in consecutive weeks, the Ravens will play four straight games against teams that currently have losing records (Chargers, Panthers, Texans, Buccaneers).

The Ravens have lost four straight and have been held under 14 points in four straight games for the first time in franchise history. The biggest factor has been the quarterback injuries, with undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano playing most of the past two games.

"We need all hands on deck," running back Derrick Henry said. "I feel like [Brissett] can come in and help us. We'll be excited to have him, and we'll see where it goes."

The hope is that Brissett's arrival can help stabilize the offense and win games. However, the Ravens know Brissett's arrival won't solve all their issues.