Mailbag: Which Ravens Have Exceeded Expectations So Far?

Mink: Inside linebacker Trenton Simpson is at the top of the list for me. He's been one of the Ravens' best defensive players and is the only player in the NFL with at least 20 tackles, six tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery this season. In short, he's making a wide-ranging impact, similar to star safety Kyle Hamilton but with less fanfare.

Rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane has to be up there, too. Many of us thought he would be very good, but this good? Ioane's ability to step into the starting center spot out of necessity has buoyed the Ravens' offensive line during the team's three-game winning streak. Ioane has allowed a 4.9% pressure rate this season, which is the lowest among all rookies with at least 50 pass blocks.