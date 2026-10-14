Mailbag: Which Ravens Have Exceeded Expectations So Far?

Mink: Inside linebacker Trenton Simpson is at the top of the list for me. He's been one of the Ravens' best defensive players and is the only player in the NFL with at least 20 tackles, six tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery this season. In short, he's making a wide-ranging impact, similar to star safety Kyle Hamilton but with less fanfare.
Rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane has to be up there, too. Many of us thought he would be very good, but this good? Ioane's ability to step into the starting center spot out of necessity has buoyed the Ravens' offensive line during the team's three-game winning streak. Ioane has allowed a 4.9% pressure rate this season, which is the lowest among all rookies with at least 50 pass blocks.
There are a few other players that come to mind. Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson had a game-changing hit on Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and leads the team with three sacks. Left tackle Carson Vinson stepped in for Ronnie Stanley as he has dealt with an early-season toe injury and played well. Rookie tight end Matt Hibner has been solid as a blocker and caught all five passes that have come his way, including a touchdown in Brazil.
Brown: The Ravens have already been buyers, trading for Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens last week.
That move was precipitated by their injuries at center, but starting 4-1 keeps the Ravens firmly in the "buyers" category. They entered the season as Super Bowl contenders, and through five games, that hasn't changed. General Manager Eric DeCosta loves to make deals, and he'll be exploring options right up until the Nov. 10 deadline.
DeCosta was busy before the deadline last season, acquiring safety Alohi Gilman and outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones in separate deals. He's made some huge moves during past seasons, trading for Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters in 2019 and Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith in 2022.
Baltimore is clearly in win-now mode, while some teams that are struggling might be willing to move a veteran player for the right price. DeCosta's cell phone won't be far from his ear, and if he hears something he likes, another move or two could be forthcoming.
Mink: According to OvertheCap.com, the Ravens currently have $2.4 million in cap space, the third lowest in the league. They could may be able to find ways to free up some more if they wanted to make a trade deadline deal. Part of the upside of the trade for Jurgens was that he only counted for $945,000 against the Ravens' current cap for the rest of the season, per OvertheCap.com.
Brown: Well, playing in Canada would be a shorter trip than Rio de Janeiro, where the Ravens played the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.
This year's International Series features nine games outside the United States, but none are in Canada. The NFL hasn't had a game in Canada since 2013, as the league continues to expand its global outreach. Japan, Italy, and Ireland are among other countries that have been reported as possible future locations to host an NFL game for the first time.
The Buffalo Bills played at least one game in Toronto every year for six straight seasons (2008-13), but there have been no announced plans for the NFL's next game in Canada. Right now, it's hard to say when the next NFL game in Canada will be and if the Ravens will be involved. But if the league ever sends the Ravens north of the border, I'm sure Flock Nation will travel well.