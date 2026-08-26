Mailbag: Will the Ravens Pound the Rock This Year?

Mink: I do think the Ravens will run the ball a lot this year, and they could especially lean on it early in the season when Derrick Henry is freshest and the passing attack is perfecting the details of Declan Doyle's offense.
Our best indicator comes from the Chicago Bears' offense last year, which went from last in the league in total yards in 2024 to sixth in 2025 with Doyle as the offensive coordinator and Head Coach Ben Johnson calling the shots.
For as much attention as Caleb Williams got last year, Chicago's run game set the pace. They rushed for the third-most yards (2,456) in the league with D'Andre Swift topping 1,000 yards and seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai going for 783. The Bears had the fifth-most rushing attempts (505) in the league, just two fewer than the Ravens. Meanwhile, Chicago ranked 10th in the league in passing attempts.
Doyle believes in running the ball and I expect that to transfer to Baltimore. The run game has also looked better than the passing game so far in training camp.
Brown: I would never say Henry can't rush for 2,000 yards like he did for the Tennessee Titans in 2020.
I don't think he will, though, because it's such a difficult feat. Only nine players have rushed for 2,000 yards in an NFL season, and nobody has done it twice. I also think the Ravens have enough firepower on offense to keep Henry from carrying such a huge load.
However, I don't see any sign that Henry is slowing down at age 32 entering his 11th season. He has the most rushing yards (3,516) and carries (632) in the NFL over the past two years. He looks terrific this summer, and I think the offensive line in front of him is better than the 2025 version.
I expect the run game to be a major part of Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's attack. As Doyle said recently, "There are not many guys in the league who can do what he [Henry] does. The vision for him in the offense is an immense role."
Henry has averaged just over 1,300 yards per season during his 10-year career, and I expect him to be one of the top rushers in the NFL again in 2026. If that leads to a rushing title, or if he threatens another 2,000-yard season, Henry won't mind.
Mink: Mark Andrews caught five touchdowns last season, tied for his lowest total since his rookie year in 2018. I think Andrews improves on that number. Don't forget, Andrews had a career-high 11 touchdowns in 2024 and is still a trusted red-zone weapon for Lamar Jackson.
I doubt Andrews will get back to his 2024 touchdown production, however, because the Ravens brought in more big-boded red-zone threats this year, specifically rookie Ja'Kobi Lane.
Brown: Joe Fagnano has enjoyed two excellent preseason games, but the answer to this question is still Tyler Huntley.
The Ravens have experienced life without having Huntley as their backup quarterback since he entered the NFL, and it has not gone well. He hasn't enjoyed his best preseason, but the Ravens know they can win games with Huntley if something happens to Lamar Jackson.
Playing quarterback in the preseason is one thing. Playing quarterback in the regular season against the other team's starters is another. Huntley has lived in that world, while Fagnano doesn't have a regular season track record yet.
Fagnano is showing he can play with poise, throw accurately, diagnose defenses, and get rid of the football quickly. If the Ravens don't include him on the 53-man roster, Fagnano could draw interest from other teams as a quarterback who looks like he could have an NFL future.