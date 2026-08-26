Mailbag: Will the Ravens Pound the Rock This Year?

Brown: I would never say Henry can't rush for 2,000 yards like he did for the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

I don't think he will, though, because it's such a difficult feat. Only nine players have rushed for 2,000 yards in an NFL season, and nobody has done it twice. I also think the Ravens have enough firepower on offense to keep Henry from carrying such a huge load.

However, I don't see any sign that Henry is slowing down at age 32 entering his 11th season. He has the most rushing yards (3,516) and carries (632) in the NFL over the past two years. He looks terrific this summer, and I think the offensive line in front of him is better than the 2025 version.

I expect the run game to be a major part of Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's attack. As Doyle said recently, "There are not many guys in the league who can do what he [Henry] does. The vision for him in the offense is an immense role."