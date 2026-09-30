Mailbag: Who Will Play at Center?

Mink: It's way too early to be making such claims and pushing the panic button. And it hasn't been as bad as you're expressing.

Baltimore ranks 14th in the NFL in yards allowed per game (321.3) and 21st in points (26). They just faced the Dallas Cowboys, one of the NFL's most talented offenses.

The defense's main problem so far is certainly correctable. The Ravens haven't tackled well in some high-leverage situations, which has let opponents off the hook on third down, especially when they've thrown the ball short of the sticks. I think this could just be early-season rust. Overall, the Ravens have actually been one of the NFL's best tackling teams.

Baltimore allowed too many explosive plays against the Cowboys. Some of that's going to happen with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside, but the Ravens aren't going to use that as an excuse.

The defense has been really good in spurts. It dominated the Indianapolis Colts for the majority of their game in Week 1. In Week 2, the Ravens gave up just two field goals in the first half against the Saints. After getting off to a slow start against the Cowboys, the Ravens defense held them to just one field goal on the next five drives.

"Defensively, we are chasing consistency," Minter said Monday. "We are chasing getting everybody onto the same page. That starts with me, I would say, and just the plan and our processes of how we get to everything, how we operate."