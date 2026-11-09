Five Things to Know About Jacoby Brissett

Brissett has taken care of the ball at a historic rate, but he's been pressured a lot in recent games.

Brissett has been intercepted on just 1.5% of his career pass attempts. Out of all quarterbacks with at least 2,500 pass attempts this century, only Aaron Rodgers has been intercepted on a lower percent of his passes, according to Pro Football Focus.

This season has been a slightly different story. Brissett has already thrown seven interceptions, five of which have come under pressure, per Next Gen Stats (he had one interception under pressure all of last season). Brissett has also taken the fifth-most sacks since the start of the 2025 season.