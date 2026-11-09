Five Things to Know About Jacoby Brissett

There's officially a new quarterback in Charm City.
On Friday, the Ravens finalized a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Baltimore acquired Brissett and a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and 2028 seventh-round pick.
With Lamar Jackson sidelined for at least four games and Tyler Huntley out for the season, Brissett will be tasked with helping to keep Baltimore's season afloat until Jackson returns.
Here are five things to know about Brissett:
He has played a lot of football.
A big reason why the Ravens traded for Brissett was his experience. He has 73 starts across 11 NFL seasons with the Cardinals, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts.
Entering Baltimore's Week 9 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Ravens' three healthy quarterbacks (Joe Fagnano, Austin Reed and Kedon Slovis) had a combined zero starts and a combined 23 pass attempts in NFL regular-season games.
Now, Baltimore's offense will be led by a much more tenured quarterback who has filled up the stat sheet over the past couple of seasons.
Brissett can shoulder a heavy workload.
Since the start of last season, Brissett ranks No. 5 in pass attempts. In Week 11 of the 2025 season, Brissett set the NFL regular season record with 47 completions in a game. His jersey from that evening went on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
This season, Brissett already has six games with at least 35 pass attempts, including three with over 40. In those six games, Brissett completed 65.6% of his passes.
His air yards per attempt since 2025 is 7.7, just under the average of eight for quarterbacks with at least 500 pass attempts in that timespan, per Next Gen Stats. But Brissett can still push the ball deep down the field, which will keep Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's playbook open.
Against the Jaguars, Fagnano attempted just 18 passes, including only one that traveled at least 10 air yards, per Next Gen Stats. That shouldn't continue with Brissett under center.
Brissett has taken care of the ball at a historic rate, but he's been pressured a lot in recent games.
Brissett has been intercepted on just 1.5% of his career pass attempts. Out of all quarterbacks with at least 2,500 pass attempts this century, only Aaron Rodgers has been intercepted on a lower percent of his passes, according to Pro Football Focus.
This season has been a slightly different story. Brissett has already thrown seven interceptions, five of which have come under pressure, per Next Gen Stats (he had one interception under pressure all of last season). Brissett has also taken the fifth-most sacks since the start of the 2025 season.
The Ravens will have their best shot at wins if Brissett is protected. Baltimore's offensive line, which has struggled at times in pass protection, will have to elevate its game going forward.
Brissett was the engine behind the original tush push.
Before he became head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-20. In Week 10 of the 2020 season, Sirianni tried something new against the Tennessee Titans.
With Indianapolis ahead by 10 early in the fourth quarter at Tennessee's 2-yard line, Sirianni subbed out 39-year-old starting quarterback Philip Rivers for 28-year-old Brissett. Brissett took an under-center snap and, with the help of some teammates pushing him, plunged into the end zone for a game-sealing touchdown.
The "Tush Push" was born.
The Ravens have struggled in short-yardage situations this season. Perhaps Brissett, who's listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, can remedy that issue.
Brissett will be around some familiar faces in Baltimore.
Brissett will reunite with Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork, who held the same position in Arizona when Brissett was with the Cardinals last season. Woolfork was also a diversity coaching fellow with Cleveland in 2022 when Brissett was there as well.
There's another connection that goes even further back. Ravens Running Backs Coach Eddie Faulkner was an assistant coach at NC State when Brissett was there in 2014 and 2015.