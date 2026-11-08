Reports: Lamar Jackson Told Teammates He Plans to Return This Season

Soon after suffering his thumb injury against the Buffalo Bills, Lamar Jackson told his teammates that he plans to return this season, per ESPN and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The message to his team: "Just stay alive," Rapoport paraphrased.
The Ravens (4-5) have lost four straight games without Jackson (except one play in Buffalo) and their offense has scored less than 14 points in each of those contests.
Baltimore traded for 11-year veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Friday, and he should help boost the offense, which has not been as explosive with undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano under center for much of the past two games.
While the Ravens just finished an arduous three-game stretch against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, the schedule shifts over the next month-and-a-half.
The Ravens will face the currently winless Los Angeles Chargers next Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium, then the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As of Sunday morning, they have a combined 8-21 record, and all are below .500.
Baltimore finishes the regular season with four straight games against AFC North foes, including two battles with the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.
Head Coach Jesse Minter declined to say Thursday night whether Jackson has had surgery yet. Rapoport reported that Jackson suffered a fractured and dislocated thumb and that Jackson is expected to be out six to nine weeks.
A six-week window could have Jackson back for the start of the AFC North stretch to close the season. A nine-week window would project a return for the regular-season finale against the Steelers.