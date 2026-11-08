Reports: Lamar Jackson Told Teammates He Plans to Return This Season

While the Ravens just finished an arduous three-game stretch against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, the schedule shifts over the next month-and-a-half.

The Ravens will face the currently winless Los Angeles Chargers next Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium, then the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As of Sunday morning, they have a combined 8-21 record, and all are below .500.

Baltimore finishes the regular season with four straight games against AFC North foes, including two battles with the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head Coach Jesse Minter declined to say Thursday night whether Jackson has had surgery yet. Rapoport reported that Jackson suffered a fractured and dislocated thumb and that Jackson is expected to be out six to nine weeks.