 Skip to main content
Advertising

Reports: Lamar Jackson Told Teammates He Plans to Return This Season

Nov 08, 2026 at 09:14 AM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Soon after suffering his thumb injury against the Buffalo Bills, Lamar Jackson told his teammates that he plans to return this season, per ESPN and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The message to his team: "Just stay alive," Rapoport paraphrased.

The Ravens (4-5) have lost four straight games without Jackson (except one play in Buffalo) and their offense has scored less than 14 points in each of those contests.

Baltimore traded for 11-year veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Friday, and he should help boost the offense, which has not been as explosive with undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano under center for much of the past two games.

While the Ravens just finished an arduous three-game stretch against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, the schedule shifts over the next month-and-a-half.

The Ravens will face the currently winless Los Angeles Chargers next Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium, then the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As of Sunday morning, they have a combined 8-21 record, and all are below .500.

Baltimore finishes the regular season with four straight games against AFC North foes, including two battles with the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head Coach Jesse Minter declined to say Thursday night whether Jackson has had surgery yet. Rapoport reported that Jackson suffered a fractured and dislocated thumb and that Jackson is expected to be out six to nine weeks.

A six-week window could have Jackson back for the start of the AFC North stretch to close the season. A nine-week window would project a return for the regular-season finale against the Steelers.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 9

The Ravens remain in the AFC playoff hunt at 4-5, but they'll need some help to move up the standings.

news

Ravens Waive Quarterback Austin Reed

The Ravens have made room for Jacoby Brissett to join the 53-man roster.

news

50 Words or Less: Midway Point of Season Leaves Ravens With Major Work Ahead

Jacoby Brissett's accuracy should help Zay Flowers blossom. Baltimore's recent trend of giving up at least 30 points must stop for the losing to end.

news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Jaguars

Center Cam Jurgens and the offensive line paced Baltimore's offensive grades in a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Ravens Finalize Trade for Jacoby Brissett

The Ravens are hopeful that veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett can help turn around the offense.

news

Late for Work: Pundits React to Short-Handed Ravens' Fourth Straight Defeat

There were some positive takeaways on both sides of the ball. ESPN says Jacoby Brissett has been told Lamar Jackson could return this season.

news

The Breakdown: Short Week Ends With Long Night for Ravens

Baltimore's secondary continues to give up big plays. The Ravens lead the NFL in pre-snap penalties. A four-game losing streak will test the team's fortitude.

news

Game Recap: Ravens Drop Fourth Straight Game

The Ravens have lost four straight games and are now 4-5 on the season.

news

Kyle Hamilton Leaves Ravens Game With Hip Injury

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was ruled out near the end of the third quarter vs. the Jaguars.

news

Nate Wiggins Inactive vs. Jaguars

Austin Reed will be the backup quarterback behind starter Joe Fagnano, while Kedon Slovis will be the emergency No. 3 signal caller. Jaguars top running back Bhayshul Tuten is active.

news

Ravens Place Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on Injured Reserve

The Ravens have elevated kicker Jake Moody and outside linebacker Adisa Isaac from the practice squad for Thursday's game.

Advertising