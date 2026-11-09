Sizing Up the Ravens' Midseason Playoff Outlook

Sitting at 4-5 and in last place in the AFC North, the Ravens are on the outside looking in after nine games.

But at the midpoint of the NFL season, the Ravens are not out of the playoff picture.

The Ravens currently have a 16% chance of making the playoffs, according to NFL.com analytics. Baltimore's chances are at 10% at The Athletic and 3% at ESPN.

The New England Patriots (5-4) currently sit in the seventh and final AFC playoff spot and are just one game ahead of Baltimore.

The Ravens are also one game behind the Cleveland Browns (5-4) and are tied with the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5). The Houston Texans (3-5) have the highest probability (35%) of any of the teams currently on the outside looking in, per NFL.com. The Ravens have two more games remaining (Browns and Texans) against that field.

The Ravens have already been "buyers" ahead of the trade deadline, as they acquired veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett to help boost an offense that hasn't scored 14 points in any of the team's four straight losses.

"If we can find a consistency level and find a formula for this particular team where it's at right now, I do think there's a good opportunity for this team," Head Coach Jesse Minter said after Thursday night's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Ravens just finished going through a tough gauntlet versus the Cincinnati Bengals (6-2), Buffalo Bills (6-1), and Jaguars (6-2) – all without Lamar Jackson (thumb) except for one snap.

While there are reports of a potential Jackson return later this season, the Ravens' schedule is more forgiving over the next month.

The Ravens will host the winless Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) next on "Monday Night Football" at M&T Bank Stadium. Then, they face the Carolina Panthers (3-5), Texans (3-5), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6). That's a combined record of 9-24 for the Ravens' next four opponents.

After that, the Ravens close the regular season with four straight AFC North games and the possibility of a Jackson return. The Ravens have the 11th "easiest" remaining strength of schedule remaining in the NFL, per ESPN.