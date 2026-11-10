Reports: Falcons Signing Jake Moody Off Ravens' Practice Squad

The Ravens will reportedly need a third kicker this season, as Jake Moody will be signed off their practice squad by the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Moody took over as the Ravens' kicker last week after Tyler Loop (right groin) was placed on injured reserve and hit a 53-yard field goal in his Ravens debut.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens were willing to put Moody on their 53-man roster to shield him from other teams, but he "was attracted by the Atlanta situation."

The Falcons have a kicker-friendly dome and Moody could be there the rest of the season if he kicks well, whereas Loop could reclaim the job after missing a minimum of four games on injured reserve.

The Falcons are replacing veteran Nick Folk, who missed a 38-yard field goal Sunday in their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Folk is 13-of-18 on his field-goal attempts this season and 1-of-4 from 50 or more yards.