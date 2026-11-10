Jesse Minter Could Shake Up Ravens Defense

After recent performances that have been hard to swallow, changes are on the table for the Ravens' defense.
That was part of Head Coach Jesse Minter's message Monday after the coaching staff spent the weekend taking a hard look at what's been going wrong.
The Ravens have given up more points per game over their last three games (34.7) than any team in the NFL except the Las Vegas Raiders (35.3). After nine games, the Ravens sit at 25th in the league in points allowed per game (26.2).
As the defensive play caller, Minter won't sit still as he watches Baltimore's defense underperform.
"We were able to take advantage of the extra time, really looking at ourselves in a self-analysis, self-scout mentality over the last few days," Minter said. "What can I do better? What can we do better as coaches? What can we do better as players? Then, when it comes to scheme, who we're asking to do what, playing time, who do we have in the lineup – I mean, kind of everything."
Minter wasn't specific about potential personnel or schematic changes but made it clear the Ravens must find their defensive identity and consistency. They have yielded the most fourth-quarter points in the NFL (11.4 per game) and have surrendered at least one fourth-quarter touchdown in eight of nine games.
It's hard to flourish when the defense falters, especially with Lamar Jackson (thumb) sidelined, and the Ravens (4-5) in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Minter's primary concern is reducing the number of explosive plays that are burning Baltimore's defense.
"I probably take as much pride of not giving up explosives as any defensive coach in the league, and obviously that's not showing up," Minter said. "It's all lip service right now. That's really, to me, major concern No. 1 from a defensive standpoint is limiting the explosive plays.
"If somebody goes on an 18-play drive and scores a touchdown on us, tip your hat and find different ways to get them off rhythm. But the one play, getting behind a coverage or whatever, those are the plays we have to eliminate."
It will be interesting to see what transpires in Baltimore's secondary. Minter said he was optimistic that top corner Nate Wiggins, who missed the Jacksonville game (illness), would be back to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.
However, veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Malaki Starks were victimized for big plays in Baltimore's most recent setback, a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the second play from scrimmage, Humphrey allowed blocking tight end Nate Boerkircher to get free for a 52-yard completion as Trevor Lawrence scrambled to buy extra time. Two minutes before halftime, the Jaguars' offensive line picked up a blitz, and Lawrence made Baltimore pay. He delivered a strike to wide receiver Parker Washington, who ran away from Starks for a 50-yard touchdown.
Minter was asked if he was getting enough from Humphrey, a longtime centerpiece in the Ravens' secondary and four-time Pro Bowler.
"I think Marlon would be the first to tell you that the consistency hasn't been what any of us want," Minter said. "I do think there's been some good. I think there's been little things that you focus on that you see improvement in, and then something else happens.
"Explosive plays are, more often than not, more than one person. There are times where it's a one-on-one ball down the field, I get that. But a lot of times it's a defensive thing, a play-call thing, everything. So, we're looking at all that."
Sometimes a shakeup spurs a wakeup. It's possible the Ravens could lean more on cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and T.J. Tampa. Starks leads all Baltimore defenders in snaps played, but could the safety snaps be divided differently when Jaylinn Hawkins returns from his knee injury? Keondre Jackson and K'Von Wallace are also available.
Minter still believes the Ravens will find answers, and they have played solid defensive football during stretches of games. They shut out the Cincinnati Bengals for a half. They shut out the Cleveland Browns for two-and-a-half quarters.
However, Baltimore ultimately lost both those games, and the defense has been reeling since giving up five touchdowns in the second half against Cincinnati.
The upcoming Monday night game against the winless Chargers feels like a reckoning for the Ravens' defense. They need a win, and they need their defense to stay connected for four quarters. Minter believes the coaches and players are up to that task.
"The last three weeks have been really challenging," Minter said. "Out of challenges can come response if you grow and learn and look at it and really, really dive into it and not just say, 'Well, let's keep doing what we're doing.'
"That, to me, is the No. 1 thing we can't do. So, that might mean a lot of different things. But that's where we're at."