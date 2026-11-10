Jesse Minter Could Shake Up Ravens Defense

After recent performances that have been hard to swallow, changes are on the table for the Ravens' defense.

That was part of Head Coach Jesse Minter's message Monday after the coaching staff spent the weekend taking a hard look at what's been going wrong.

The Ravens have given up more points per game over their last three games (34.7) than any team in the NFL except the Las Vegas Raiders (35.3). After nine games, the Ravens sit at 25th in the league in points allowed per game (26.2).

As the defensive play caller, Minter won't sit still as he watches Baltimore's defense underperform.

"We were able to take advantage of the extra time, really looking at ourselves in a self-analysis, self-scout mentality over the last few days," Minter said. "What can I do better? What can we do better as coaches? What can we do better as players? Then, when it comes to scheme, who we're asking to do what, playing time, who do we have in the lineup – I mean, kind of everything."

Minter wasn't specific about potential personnel or schematic changes but made it clear the Ravens must find their defensive identity and consistency. They have yielded the most fourth-quarter points in the NFL (11.4 per game) and have surrendered at least one fourth-quarter touchdown in eight of nine games.

It's hard to flourish when the defense falters, especially with Lamar Jackson (thumb) sidelined, and the Ravens (4-5) in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Minter's primary concern is reducing the number of explosive plays that are burning Baltimore's defense.

"I probably take as much pride of not giving up explosives as any defensive coach in the league, and obviously that's not showing up," Minter said. "It's all lip service right now. That's really, to me, major concern No. 1 from a defensive standpoint is limiting the explosive plays.