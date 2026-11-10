The Stats That Defined the First Half of the Ravens' 2026 Season

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In general, though, the Ravens have been inconsistent in pass protection. Jackson, Huntley and Fagnano have been pressured on a combined 38.2% of their dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats. Jackson's injury happened in part because of Bills outside linebacker Greg Rousseau pressuring Jackson quickly off the edge, causing Jackson to slam his thumb into Rousseau's arm.

"We know it's not our standard, and all the guys in the room know that. I'll be the first one to say it," guard Vega Ioane said. "You don't have to hear it from [anybody] else. We already know ourselves. We take a lot of pride in going out there and protecting the quarterback. Some games it doesn't go like that, but I have big faith in our O-line, and I still do. The guys that went out there and played, they did their job to the best of their ability, and that's all there is to it."