5 Things to Know About Ja'Kobi Lane

He'll help in the red zone.

The Ravens struggled in the red zone last season, scoring touchdowns on just 47.5% of their trips despite a rushing pairing with Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson.

Lane had 12 touchdowns in 2024. Only four wide receivers in the FBS scored more.

With his height, hands, and vertical jump, Lane will give the Ravens a jump-ball threat that should help them in the red zone. He said his favorite route is a fade.