Ja'Kobi Lane Has a Big Supporter in Ravens Legend Todd Heap

When Ja'Kobi Lane visited Baltimore about 10 days before the NFL Draft, he told General Manager Eric DeCosta that he has a tight relationship with legendary Raven Todd Heap.

DeCosta was skeptical, so when Lane said he would FaceTime the former tight end on the spot, DeCosta saw it as a litmus test. Sure enough, Heap picked up right away.

Heap coached and mentored Lane at Red Mountain High School, just outside Phoenix. Heap was also a mentor to the tall, lanky wide receiver who was a late bloomer with plenty of talent.

Lane didn't become a varsity starter until his junior year of high school. He exploded once in the spotlight, catching 25 touchdowns over his final two seasons. Heap's son was Lane's high school quarterback.

The Ravens' former franchise receiving leader (before Mark Andrews) and 2001 first-round pick got a front-row seat to Lane's development. Heap then helped Lane navigate his recruiting process, as he earned college offers from many top programs.