Ravens Select WR Ja'Kobi Lane in Third Round 

"Large catch radius, phenomenal hands, big receiver," General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "Tested really well at the Combine. Just the kind of player we haven't had here, a different dynamic. We just think he's a player with a lot of upside who has unique catching ability, unique size."

The Ravens received intel on Lane from new Ravens Wide Receivers Coach Prentice Gill, a former wide receivers coach at USC. Lane felt that the Ravens might draft him after making his pre-draft visit to Baltimore.

Before joining the Ravens, Lane already had another connection to the franchise. He was mentored by former Ravens tight end Todd Heap, who was an assistant coach at Red Mountain High School in Mesa, Ariz., where Lane was a prep star.

"Todd, if you've ever been around him, he's the best human being to be around," Lane said. "Being around him in high school kind of showed me the ropes of how to carry myself not only on the field but off the field. I hope I can be half the Raven he was."

During his three years at USC, Lane caught 99 passes for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns before declaring for the draft as a junior.

Lane played in an NFL-style offense under USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley and will now make the transition to Baltimore's attack under new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle.

"Coach Doyle has a great plan for us … I was just itching to play football the whole time he was talking," Lane said. "He has that demeanor that just screams football."

Lane becomes the fifth wide receiver that General Manager Eric DeCosta has drafted either Day 1 or Day 2 since 2019, joining Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Bateman, and Flowers. The Ravens hope Lane will make an immediate impact as a red zone target for Lamar Jackson.

"I think Lamar's going to like throwing the ball to him," DeCosta said. "I think Lamar's going to be excited when he sees him. I think Ja'Kobi's going to earn the trust of Lamar and he's going to be a player to make big plays."

Baltimore was expected to take a wide receiver at some point in this year's draft. After taking guard Vega Ioane in Round 1 and outside linebacker Zion Young in Round 2, DeCosta took a swing at wide receiver.